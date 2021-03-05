Ask SAM: A dog is runnning loose in our neighborhood, what can we do?

Q: One of our neighbors has a dog that is constantly roaming our street. He is not vicious, but does chase my daughter in our yard, terrorize our outdoor cats, and his new trick is to just follow me inside the house. We have taken her home countless times. The owners seem not to care at all and since they only speak Spanish it's hard to communicate with them. I have called the sheriff's department non-emergency number and reported it at least 20 times, and nothing has been done. I don't want to see her hit by a car, but I guess if her owners don't care it's a matter of time.

Answer: "We at the Sheriff's Office Animal Services Division are happy to assist you with the situation concerning the dog roaming your neighborhood. Forsyth County Code 6-13 prohibits dogs from running loose off of an owner's property, and Winston-Salem Code 6-2 prohibits any owner to permit an animal belonging to them to run at large upon the streets of the city," Capt. Van Loveland of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division.

If you see the dog running loose, call Animal Services at 336-727-2112, to report it. They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Give the operator as much information as possible, including the address of where the dog lives.