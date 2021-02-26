Ask SAM: Are clear masks effective?

Q: What’s up with the clear masks Mike Krzyzewski, the men’s basketball at Duke, and Tony Bennett, the men’s basketball coach at Virginia, are wearing? Are they providing any protection?
R.E.
Answer: SAM turned to Dr. Scott Segal, chair and professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health, to find out if clear masks are effective at preventing the spread of COIV-19.
"We generally don’t recommend these see-through masks because they don’t actually filter, but rather just act like shields and have been shown to be less effective," he said. "They’ve been used in educational situations for children with learning differences where it’s important to read someone’s lips. But in most cases, we do not recommend these see-through masks; we recommend either a medical grade mask or a high-quality cloth with a tight weave that completely covers your nose and mouth and fits snugly against the sides of your face.”
Q: We recently had a situation where the police called all landline phones and told everyone to stay in their homes. A lot of people no longer have land lines and depend on their cellphones. Is there a way to be notified of critical information from the police on our cellphones?
V.B.
Answer: Lt. Todd Hart, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said the department uses the Vesta Emergency Notification System, which allows notifications through cellphones.
To sign-up for notifications, go to www.cityofws.org/173/Citizen-Notification-System to register the phone they want to receive the emergency message on. This system will also send text messages, emails or voice messages.
Ashley Conrad, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office communications manager, said the county can also notify you through your cellphone.
“Forsyth County has developed notification platforms for landlines and cellphones to help share information and instruction during emergency situations," Conrad said. "Residents will receive emergency notifications using The Forsyth County Fire Department CodeRED ...The CodeRED system will make three attempts to deliver a recorded message to any phone number.”
So sign up, go to forsyth.cc/EmergencyServices/fire/protect_codered.aspx.
For cats and dogs
Humane Solution is holding a drive-thru vaccine, microchip, and nail trim clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry St., Kernersville. The clinic is appointment only. Registration is required and can be made at humanesolution.org/clinic-registration.html. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. The cost is $10 for rabies vaccine, one year and three year. For three year, proof of previous vaccination must be presented. The cost for distemper vaccine, either cat or dog is $10. The nail trim cost is $10. The cost of a PetLink microchip, including registration is $25. For more information, go to humanesolution.org.
