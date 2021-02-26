Ask SAM: Are clear masks effective?

Q: What’s up with the clear masks Mike Krzyzewski, the men’s basketball at Duke, and Tony Bennett, the men’s basketball coach at Virginia, are wearing? Are they providing any protection?

R.E.

Answer: SAM turned to Dr. Scott Segal, chair and professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health, to find out if clear masks are effective at preventing the spread of COIV-19.

"We generally don’t recommend these see-through masks because they don’t actually filter, but rather just act like shields and have been shown to be less effective," he said. "They’ve been used in educational situations for children with learning differences where it’s important to read someone’s lips. But in most cases, we do not recommend these see-through masks; we recommend either a medical grade mask or a high-quality cloth with a tight weave that completely covers your nose and mouth and fits snugly against the sides of your face.”

Q: We recently had a situation where the police called all landline phones and told everyone to stay in their homes. A lot of people no longer have land lines and depend on their cellphones. Is there a way to be notified of critical information from the police on our cellphones?

V.B.