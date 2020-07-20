Q: I have been feeding opossums in my yard for over 15 years, and I’m also used to seeing dead possums on the road. But for the past three or four months I’ve seen no possums. Has there been some kind of blight that would have wiped them out? What might be going on?
J.F.
Answer: “ It is likely that the opossums are less common on their property this time of year because there is more food available, so the opossums may be spending time in other areas with better food, cover and space rather than on their property,” said Jason Smith, a wildlife biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
The opossum is an omnivore, he said, eating insects, worms, fruit, leaves, small mammals, young birds, acorns, snails, snakes, slugs, lizards, bird eggs, young rabbits, carrion, maggots, spiders, frogs, toads, crayfish and garbage.
The Wildlife Commission advises people not to intentionally feed wild animals because wildlife will lose their fear of people and feeding rewards them for coming near people and their homes.
“Once wildlife become habituated to people, they may become bold and aggressive,” Smith said. “Intentionally feeding wildlife can also spread diseases due to artificial concentration of animals.”
Opossums’ home range can cover a large area, and it is very unlikely that they are staying on one particular property, he said. “In fact, they may be spending time on adjacent properties where the habitat is currently providing better food, cover and space. Opossums are primarily nocturnal, so it is likely they are still on their property, but are present during the night when people are less active.”
Q: Would you please let me know why Emily on Fox News’ “The Five” is broadcasting from Seattle instead of New York?
V.R.
Answer: Emily Compagno is a resident of Seattle. She has been reporting from home during the pandemic. All the hosts of “The Five” have broadcast from their homes around the country at some point, though some are now back in the office. Compagno is a substitute host while the search for a permanent co-host continues. She is part of a rotating slot of substitutes after Kimberly Guilfoyle left the network.
Thanks
E.M. wrote in to express her thanks to a man who stopped to assist her recently on Providence Church Road when another dog attacked her dog while they were walking. “I was able to break free once, but the dog continued to come after us,” she wrote. “Thankfully, God sent an angel to help intervene. This kind man stopped his car, turned around, and got between myself and the other dog. He was able to get the dog to go back to his yard and leave us alone. I thanked the man profusely but never got his name (I was too shaken up to think to ask). You were a Godsend, and I can never repay for you what you did. Thank you for saving us and realizing we were in distress. Thank you!”
