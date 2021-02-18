Ask SAM: Are those car-warranty calls a scam?

SAM has heard from readers who are getting calls about buying a warranty for their cars.
And those readers are right to be worried: Such calls are often used by scammers to get personal information.
The FCC offers these tips to avoid being scammed by "car warranty" offers:
*Don't give the caller any personal information unless you can verify you are dealing directly with a legitimate company that you have an established business relationship with. "Telephone scammers are good at what they do and may imply that they work for a company you trust," according to the FCC.
*"If you have caller ID, screen all incoming calls. Legitimate telemarketers are required to transmit or display their phone number and the name and/or the phone number of the company they're representing," according to the FCC.
The display must include a phone number that you can call during regular business hours to ask that the company no longer call you.
*"Be cautious. Even if the number appears to be authentic, criminals engage in caller ID "spoofing," using technology to disguise their identity. It's best not to answer a call at all, or if you do, to hang up immediately.
*Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with "Yes." A scammer may record that answer and use it fraudulently to make it sound like you have agreed to a "deal" they are offering.
*If a call comes from someone claiming to represent a company you deal with, hang up and call the phone number on your billing statement, not the number that just called you.
*If you answer a call or recording that asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, just hang up. "Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets," the FCC warns.
*Check with your phone company to see if they have any call blocking tools or apps that you can download to your mobile device to block unwanted calls.
*Be sure you are registered with the Do Not Call List (www.donotcall.gov), since legitimate telemarketers consult that list to avoid calling people who don't want to be called - and then you will know the odds are stronger the caller is not legit.
Q: I’ve heard and read that Styrofoam isn’t recyclable, but I’m now seeing Styrofoam cups and a few other containers that have the recycling triangle, with the number 6 and letters PS.
J.D.
Answer:
Helen Peplowski, sustainability director for Winston-Salem, said the city's recycling program doesn't accept Styrofoam.
“We recycle based on the shape of the container, and since the item is a cup and the opening is larger than the base, it is excluded from our city's recycling program," Peplowski said.
She said the recycle symbol is placed on items that can be recycled in some way, but not necessarily in a local recycling program.
“The symbol can also be found on items that may be part of a program that ships the item/material to a company that can repurpose and properly recycle it. As an example, plastic bags all have the recycle symbol, but our curbside program doesn't accept these. However, if plastic bags are returned to participating grocery stores, they are collected by a company that does utilize the material and properly recycles plastic bags.”
“The bottom line is that just because an item has the recycle symbol on it, doesn't mean it is locally recyclable,” said Peplowski.
For more information about what can be recycled, go to www.cityofws.org/637/What-Can-I-Recycle.
