Ask SAM: Are those car-warranty calls a scam?

SAM has heard from readers who are getting calls about buying a warranty for their cars.

And those readers are right to be worried: Such calls are often used by scammers to get personal information.

The FCC offers these tips to avoid being scammed by "car warranty" offers:

*Don't give the caller any personal information unless you can verify you are dealing directly with a legitimate company that you have an established business relationship with. "Telephone scammers are good at what they do and may imply that they work for a company you trust," according to the FCC.

*"If you have caller ID, screen all incoming calls. Legitimate telemarketers are required to transmit or display their phone number and the name and/or the phone number of the company they're representing," according to the FCC.

The display must include a phone number that you can call during regular business hours to ask that the company no longer call you.

*"Be cautious. Even if the number appears to be authentic, criminals engage in caller ID "spoofing," using technology to disguise their identity. It's best not to answer a call at all, or if you do, to hang up immediately.