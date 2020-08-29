Q: Could you please tell me if the 8 to 10 calls we receive daily are legitimate Medicare-affiliated calls? It has to do with additional benefits due to the pandemic. We have told them many times not to call back. They are obviously calling from many different numbers. Most of the time, we do not answer, but it's getting to be very irritating. We are on the Do Not Call registry. Don't know if that applies to this group or not.
V.R.
Answer: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting an increase in the number of scams related to COVID-19, many of them targeting seniors.
In a fraud alert that was updated just last week, HHS said that fraudsters are targeting beneficiaries in numerous ways, including telemarketing calls, text messages, social media messages, and even door-to-door visits.
"These scammers use the coronavirus pandemic to benefit themselves, and beneficiaries face potential harms," HHS warns. "The personal information collected can be used to fraudulently bill federal health care programs and commit medical identity theft. If Medicare or Medicaid denies the claim for an unapproved test, the beneficiary could be responsible for the cost."
Here are some tips they offer on avoiding these scams:
* Beneficiaries should be cautious of unsolicited requests for their Medicare or Medicaid numbers. Medicare will not call beneficiaries to offer COVID-19 related products, services or benefit review.
* Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies. If your personal information is compromised, it may be used in other fraud schemes.
* Do not respond to, or open hyperlinks in, text messages about COVID-19 from unknown individuals.
* Ignore offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing or treatments on social media sites. If you make an appointment for a COVID-19 test online, ensure the location is an actual testing site.
* A physician or other trusted health-care provider should assess your condition and approve any requests for COVID-19 testing.
* Do not give your personal or financial information to anyone claiming to offer HHS grants related to COVID-19.
* Be aware of scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers. Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for your Medicare number, financial information, or attempt to set up a COVID-19 test for you and collect payment information for the test.
* If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately online at oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud/ or call 800-447-8477.
The fact that they keep calling despite you being on the Do Not Call Registry is another sign they are probably scammers — and, sadly, since they're already breaking the law, they're not going to follow the rules on the registry either.
"If you get a call from a person saying they’re with Medicare, you can guarantee its spam," according to the information site medicarefaq.com. "You may also find that you’ll start getting spammy emails in your inbox — if it sounds suspicious, it more than likely is!"
