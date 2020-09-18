Ask SAM: Being prepared for possible emergencies

With hurricanes, assorted disasters, and 2020 in general, it's always a good idea to have an emergency-supply kit ready. If a disaster strikes, you may not have access to food, water or electricity for several days, and stores may be closed or may sell out of important supplies. Here are some tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what items should be included in a kit:

Food and water: The CDC recommends you have at least a three-day supply, including one gallon of water per person per day; foods that are easy to make and won’t spoil, such as canned soup, dry pasta and powdered milk; a manual can opener; and basic utensils to prepare and serve meals.

Once you have put together an emergency kit, be sure to check expiration dates on food, water, medicine and batteries at least twice a year.

Health supplies: You should have, at minimum, a three-day supply on hand of all medicines, as well as medical supplies that you may need such as syringes, canes or batteries for hearing aids.

Personal-care items: That includes soap, toothbrushes (and toothpaste), baby wipes, glasses and contact lenses.