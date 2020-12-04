Ask SAM: Beware of pet scammers

Because of the stress of COVID-19, many people have decided to add a new pet to the family and of course scammers see a chance to steal your money. The Better Business Bureau states that people reporting losses from pet scammers rose from 884 in 2017 to a projected 4,300 for 2020, nearly five times the amount from three years ago. From Jan. 1 through Nov. 30, 2020, the number of scams reported was 3,969. According to the BBB’s Scam Tracker the median loss this year is $750.
The monetary loss in 2017 was $448,123 and this year it’s projected to be $3,100,000.
“COVID-19 has made for a long and uncertain year, and a ‘quarantine puppy’ or other pet has proven to be a comfort for many people, but it also has created fertile ground for fraudsters,” said Lechelle Yates, director of communications for BBB of Central and Northwest NC. “People currently shopping for pets online are prime targets for fraudsters trolling the internet looking for want-to-be pet owners. Knowing the red flags associated with this scam can help consumers avoid heartache and losing their money.”
Scammers are using such payment services as Zelle and CashApp. Both services warn people to be careful about scammers.
Many times, once you've paid the purchase amount, they will come back and want more money for additional items or fees. They will also ask you to buy gift cards and send pictures of it.
When you search online for a pet, chances are some of the websites you’re looking at are a scam, according to law enforcement and consumer advocates.
In a press release, the BBB of Central and Northwest North Carolina told about a local woman, Erin McDonough of High Point, who was trying to buy a dachshund puppy. Last month she found a website, www.nikisdachshundpuppies.com/ and saw the puppy that she wanted. A cream colored dachshund she named “Buttercup.”
The complete price of the dog was $750. The dog was $600, marked down from $1,200 for the holidays and a $150 delivery fee. McDonough paid $500 using a Zelle account that belonged to her mother. Zelle would not allow her to send the additional $250. The seller told her to buy a gift card and send pictures of the front and back, which she did.
A friend did some checking and found out that McDonough had been scammed. The same dog was pictured on multiple websites. McDonough’s mother managed to stop payment on the Zelle account, but the $250 from the gift card was gone.
The BBB has some suggestions for buying a pet online:
- See the pet in person before paying any money. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, consider a video call with the seller so you can see the seller and the actual pet for sale. Since scammers are not likely to comply with the request, this may help avoid a scam.
- Do a reverse image search of the photo of the pet and search for a distinctive phrase in the description.
- Do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you are considering. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price … it could be a fraudulent offer.
- Check out a local animal shelter online for pets you can meet before adopting.
If you're considering buying a pet online, you may want to consider checking out https://petscams.com. You can see websites that are scams and if you think you have been scammed, report it.
