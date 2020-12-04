Ask SAM: Beware of pet scammers

Because of the stress of COVID-19, many people have decided to add a new pet to the family and of course scammers see a chance to steal your money. The Better Business Bureau states that people reporting losses from pet scammers rose from 884 in 2017 to a projected 4,300 for 2020, nearly five times the amount from three years ago. From Jan. 1 through Nov. 30, 2020, the number of scams reported was 3,969. According to the BBB’s Scam Tracker the median loss this year is $750.

The monetary loss in 2017 was $448,123 and this year it’s projected to be $3,100,000.

“COVID-19 has made for a long and uncertain year, and a ‘quarantine puppy’ or other pet has proven to be a comfort for many people, but it also has created fertile ground for fraudsters,” said Lechelle Yates, director of communications for BBB of Central and Northwest NC. “People currently shopping for pets online are prime targets for fraudsters trolling the internet looking for want-to-be pet owners. Knowing the red flags associated with this scam can help consumers avoid heartache and losing their money.”

Scammers are using such payment services as Zelle and CashApp. Both services warn people to be careful about scammers.