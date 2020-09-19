Ask SAM: Can a mail-in voter vote in person; on-street parking; early voting

Q: At what point can a voter who requests an absentee ballot no longer vote in person? When the absentee ballot is issued or when it is returned? Can someone request a ballot "just in case" and decide later to discard the ballot and vote in person, perhaps if the virus is no longer a threat by Election Day?
S.B.
Answer: Tim Tsujii, the Forsyth County Elections director, said that "you may vote in person as long as you did not return your absentee ballot. Your absentee ballot will be spoiled after you vote in person."
Q: What is the city guideline on parking in a neighborhood where there is no curb or space to park without your car being in the street and a target for being hit? Is there an ordinance that so many feet of a person’s property is city owned or can be used for this purpose? I had a visitor at my home who had pulled her car in front of my neighbor’s house barely off the road. My neighbor asked that the car be moved since it was on her property. Of course we moved the car but I thought there was some allowance for this.
L.J.
Answer: Rodd Ring, the transportation operations manager for the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said, that “there is right-of-way along public streets. The right-of-way varies depending on what was dedicated when the roadway was constructed. Parking off of the pavement is common. However, by city ordinance, a car can park on a public street as long as there is 10 feet of clear roadway and there are no signs prohibiting parking.”
Q: When does our early-in person voting begin and how many days does it last?
B.C.
Answer: According from the Forsyth County Board of Elections, early voting will begin on Oct. 15 and end Oct. 31. There will be 17 days in the early voting cycle. There will be 16 locations and the Board of Elections office in the Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem. Other locations are Brown & Douglas Community Center, 4725 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem; Harper Hill Commons Shopping Center, beside Harris Teeter, 150 Grant Hill Lane, Winston-Salem; Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville; Miller Park Recreation Center, 401 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem; Rural Hall Branch Library, 7125 Broad St., Rural Hall, Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem; Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown, Kernersville Branch (Paddison Memorial Branch Library), 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville, Mazie Woodruff Center, 4905 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem; Old Town Recreation Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem; Sedge Garden Recreation Center, 401 Robbins Road, Winston-Salem; Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem; Winston First Assembly of God, 3730 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem State University Anderson Center, 1545 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101