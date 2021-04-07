Ask SAM: Can drones fly over my house without permission?

Q: We have witnessed two suspected drone flights over our backyard in recent months. This was captured on a security camera. My question is what are the local regulations about drone usage for pleasure at late night hours? Do drones have to be registered?
D.G.
Answer: The use of drones, officially called Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), is regulated by both state law and the Federal Aviation Administration. In a nutshell, a drone operator can’t fly over people or their property without permission.
Lt. Todd Hart of the Winston-Salem Police Department sent SAM some of the pertinent parts of the laws and regulations. It is important to note that the FAA has exclusive jurisdiction over all airspace, no matter the device.
“FAA Regulation 14 CFR Part 107 states that it is unlawful to ‘fly over people unless they are participating in the Operation.’ That same regulation requires all UAS be registered and that UAS pilots must be certified.”
“North Carolina General Statute 15A-300.1(B) regulates the use of UAS as well. It states specifically ‘no person shall use a UAS to conduct surveillance of a person or dwelling without their consent or to photograph an individual without their consent for the purpose of publishing or otherwise publicly disseminating the photograph’.”
You can report the unlawful use of drones to your local police department or the FAA Flight Standards District Office at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The phone number for the FAA office is 336-369-3900.
The FAA's website -- www.faa.gov/uas -- has detailed information about drone use.
Q: How can we get a document of COVID 19 vaccine completion? I’ll need this document when we can travel overseas again.
B.W.
Answer: Daniel Lemons, the director of environmental health for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, said that if you have received the COVID vaccine, a vaccination card was provided at the time you got your shot.
If you have lost the card, a replacement can be obtained at the county health department, 799 Highland Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27101. The Medical Records phone number is 336-703-3205.
Q: When the U.S. flag is to be flown at half-staff, is that not supposed to be at one rise (width of the flag) less than the very top on a land-based flagpole? I see our U.S. flag most commonly flown at half mast, which is 1/2 way down the mast, such as is proper on ships.
R.L.
Answer: According to U.S. Code 4, Chapter 1, The Flag, section 7, subsection M, “The flag, when flown at half-staff, should be first hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.”
Note 1 of the subsection defines half-staff, as the "position of the flag when it is one-half the distance between the top and bottom of the staff.”
