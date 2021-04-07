Ask SAM: Can drones fly over my house without permission?

Q: We have witnessed two suspected drone flights over our backyard in recent months. This was captured on a security camera. My question is what are the local regulations about drone usage for pleasure at late night hours? Do drones have to be registered?

D.G.

Answer: The use of drones, officially called Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), is regulated by both state law and the Federal Aviation Administration. In a nutshell, a drone operator can’t fly over people or their property without permission.

Lt. Todd Hart of the Winston-Salem Police Department sent SAM some of the pertinent parts of the laws and regulations. It is important to note that the FAA has exclusive jurisdiction over all airspace, no matter the device.

“FAA Regulation 14 CFR Part 107 states that it is unlawful to ‘fly over people unless they are participating in the Operation.’ That same regulation requires all UAS be registered and that UAS pilots must be certified.”