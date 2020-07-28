Q: With widespread evictions beginning now with the expiration of the federal ban on them during the pandemic, do homeless people lose the right to vote in any state because they do not have a permanent address?
R.C.
Answer: No, they do not lose that right.
“Citizens who are homeless may register and vote,” according to North Carolina’s Board of Elections. “If a person’s residence is not a traditional residence associated with real property, then the location of the usual sleeping area for that person is the residence of that person. Residence is broadly construed to provide all persons with the opportunity to register and to vote, including stating a mailing address different from residence address (ex. shelter address). Voter registration forms provide a space for an applicant to indicate on a map where they usually sleep.”
The National Coalition for the Homeless spells out key court decisions on the voting rights of homeless people in an article you can find at www.nationalhomeless.org/projects/vote/court.html, saying that courts have found that states should “use a broad interpretation of the term “residence” to include any place, including a non-traditional dwelling, that an individual inhabits with the intent to remain for an indefinite period” and that “when registering to vote, homeless people may designate a shelter, park, or street corner as their residence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.