Q: Is it legal for an employer to require a flu shot for all of its employees? They never have before, but due to the pandemic they say we may lose our jobs if we don't take one.
L.E.
Answer: It depends, according to a response from the Legal Affairs Division of the N.C. Department of Labor.
Generally, an employer can adopt a mandatory flu vaccine policy and can terminate employees who refuse, the DOL said, since North Carolina is an "at will" state.
"Every employer has a right to create legitimate health and safety requirements that are job-related and consistent with business necessity, which can include immunization requirements," according to the statement.
Employers that require the flu vaccine must determine if the Americans with Disabilities Act applies and must allow exemptions from flu vaccination requirements when necessary and reasonable. "The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has taken the position that an employee may be entitled to an exemption from a mandatory vaccination requirement based on an ADA disability that prevents safe vaccination, or on religious grounds under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. When an employee requests an exemption for a required vaccine, the employer must address it on a case by case basis."
Some healthcare industry employers do require certain employees to be vaccinated against the flu during flu season with the above noted exceptions. The CDC has a page on vaccination laws at www.cdc.gov/phlp/publications/topic/vaccinationlaws.html and it recommends annual vaccinations as the best way to protect against the flu.
Also, North Carolina requires some first-responders to have vaccinations in General Statute 130A-485, which is linked to in this article online. "Participation in the vaccination program is voluntary by the first responders, except for first-responders who are classified as having 'occupational exposure' to bloodborne pathogens," according to the statute.
Thanks
B.J.B. wrote in to thank a Good Samaritan who came to her aid last Friday after her wallet fell out of her purse on Knollwood Street.
"I realized very quickly that it was missing, but I was unable to find it when I returned to the area," she wrote. "A couple of hours later, someone rang my bell. A kind gentleman named Aaron and his young daughter had found my wallet at Thruway Shopping Center. There was no phone number inside, but my driver's license was there. He drove to my home from Thruway to return it.
"The small amount of cash inside was gone, but none of my cards or other important information had been taken. I didn't care about the cash, but he saved me a lot of trouble and anxiety. Whoever took it was clearly only interested in the cash, thank goodness. I would like to give a very hearty THANK YOU to Aaron for his kindness and the wonderful example he set for his daughter that day."
