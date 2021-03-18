Ask SAM: Can my neighbor keep chickens in their yard in Winston-Salem?

Call Forsyth County Animal Services Division at 336-727-2112 if you think someone owns chickens or roosters, but isn’t following the guidelines. Provide as much information as possible when calling - including the address. A call for service will be generated and an officer will respond to inspect the area for compliance with the City Code. The officer will attempt to speak with the owner to educate him or her. If the owner is found to be in violation, the officer has options for how to address the situation, including impounding the chickens and roosters or charging the owner civilly or criminally.