Ask SAM: Can my neighbor keep chickens in their yard in Winston-Salem?

Q: I live in Winston-Salem and the family behind me has chickens and roosters running around. Is this allowed in the city limits?
Answer: Chickens are allowed in the city limits, but roosters are not, according to Forsyth County Animal Services.
“City Code 6-6 prohibits roosters and limits the number of chickens to five," Lashanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for animal services, said. "The chickens are not allowed to roam free and are required to be kept in a pen of appropriate size. The guidelines are located in the City Code. The owner must file a permit with the City of Winston-Salem Inspections Division prior to building a pen or keeping chickens."
In unincorporated areas of Forsyth County, there are no restrictions about owning chickens or roosters. The fowl must stay on the owner’s property.
“If the chickens are not kept on the property, the owner could be cited for allowing them to run at large,” Millner-Murphy said.
Fresh eggs and adorable antics are a couple of good points about owning chickens.
“However, not everybody appreciates them, especially when the noise becomes overwhelming and the chickens roam freely on to other properties,” Millner-Murphy said.
Call Forsyth County Animal Services Division at 336-727-2112 if you think someone owns chickens or roosters, but isn’t following the guidelines. Provide as much information as possible when calling - including the address. A call for service will be generated and an officer will respond to inspect the area for compliance with the City Code. The officer will attempt to speak with the owner to educate him or her. If the owner is found to be in violation, the officer has options for how to address the situation, including impounding the chickens and roosters or charging the owner civilly or criminally.
Dogs and plants
Warm weather is coming, which means garden plants are coming back. Some of those plants are dangerous and possibly deadly to dogs. Winston-Salem based Canine Journal has a list of plants that should be kept away from dogs.
“The level of toxicity depends on the amount ingested and your pet’s size,” Canine Journal says on its website, www.caninejournal.com/poisonous-plants-for-dogs.
This list is of the most dangerous because they are cardiotoxic plant, meaning they can cause weakening of the heart.
The list includes: autumn crocus, azalea, foxglove, hyacinth, hydrangea, Japanese pieris, lily of the valley, monkshood, oleander, rhododendron and yew.
Dogs that come in contact with the plants may display such symptoms as decreased appetite, diarrhea, excessive salivation, lethargy, nose bleeds or blood in stool, racing or irregular pulse, rapid breathing and vomiting.
If you think your dog has eaten a poisonous plant, call a veterinarian, get a sample of the plant ingested and try to determine how much was eaten.
The Associated for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals operates a poison control hotline. The Animal Poison Control Center is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and can be reached at 888-426-4435. A consultation fee may apply.
Shredding event
Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $5 per box or bag. The boxes should be equal to the size of banker file box, and bags no larger than kitchen size trash bags. There is a limit of 10 bags or boxes per car. Proceeds benefit missions and youth activities.
