Q: Concerning the upcoming election and mail in ballots, can a husband and wife be witnesses for each other on the mail in ballots, or do we need to a third party to be our witness? This is of interest to many people, with the pandemic all around us. I’m sure that most folks are going to be hesitant about standing in line and social distancing at their local polling place.
W.W.
Answer: “Yes, spouses may witness each other’s absentee ballot,” said Tim Tsujii, head of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
For the November 2020 general election only, only one witness is required for an absentee ballot. “The voter should mark the ballot, or if the voter is unable to mark the ballot, shall cause it to be marked according to the voter’s instructions,” according to the BOE. “A witness should not observe so closely that they are able to see what votes the voter marked. What is required is that the witness sees the that the voter is voting the ballot.”
People under 18 are prohibited from serving as a witness on an absentee ballot, or people who are candidates, unless the voter is the candidate’s near relative.
Also, for patients or residents of a nursing home, clinic, or adult care home, the witness must certify that they are not:
- An owner, manager, director, employee of the hospital, clinic, nursing home, or rest home in which the voter is a patient or resident;
- An individual who holds any federal, state or local elective office; or
- A person who holds office in a state, congressional district, county or precinct political party or organization, or who is a campaign manager or treasurer for any candidate or political party.
Q: We accidentally left swimming trunks and a wet towel in a bag with other clothes too long and now there are mildew spots. What can we do to remove them?
C.M.
Answer: We have heard several tips in the past for ways to rid your clothes of mildew stains.
One is to dissolve two tablespoons of laundry stain remover in one quart of hot water (it won’t dissolve in cold water). Let it cool if needed, then sponge the solution onto the cloth or soak the stained area in the solution. Allow the solution to remain on the fabric from five to 15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.
The second solution is for white fabrics only. Mix two tablespoons of liquid chlorine bleach with one quart of warm water. Sponge or soak the stain in the solution. Rinse the fabric thoroughly after five to 15 minutes. Do not use this solution on silk, wool or spandex.
The third concoction is made by mixing lemon juice and salt. Moisten the stain with the solution, then spread the cloth in the sun to bleach it. After several minutes, rinse the fabric thoroughly.
Q: My neighbor has posted no-parking signs in front of his house on a public street. Are these enforceable?
S.M.
Answer: The only enforceable signs on a city street are ones that have been posted by the city or by the state. Ones posted by a citizen are null and void to any restrictions or enforcement, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department and the city’s Parking Enforcement Division.
