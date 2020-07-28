Q: During a recent visit to Belk at Hanes Mall, my wife and I were unable to enter the southeast side entry doors, which were apparently locked and barricaded from use. Only one set of front doors, facing South Stratford Road, is open for access and egress on that level because of limits on the number of customers allowed inside. However, this appears to be an unintentional violation of local fire codes. This must be promptly addressed.
V.M.
Answer: Social distancing rules and procedures do not supersede the fire code, said A.T. Byrum, an assistant fire chief with the Winston-Salem Fire Department. According to Section 1031.2 of North Carolina’s fire code, “All exit accesses, exits, and exit discharges shall be continuously maintained free from obstructions or impediments to full instant use in the case of fire or other emergency where the building area served by the means of egress is occupied.”
“We take blocked and locked exits very seriously,” Byrum said. “Your complaint has been forwarded to the fire investigator responsible for Hanes Mall.”
A subsequent investigation found the doors were not locked but did have signs directing people to the main exit.
Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney L. Cooper went to the store and saw signs and caution tape that directed customers to exit through one door only. He spoke with a store manager, who said he had been instructed to maintain a head count of people entering and leaving the store.
“I explained that even during the COVID-19 crisis we still have to follow the N.C. fire code requirements ... and could not cause any obstructions to exits,” Cooper said. “The signs would possibly give customers the impression that the exits could not be used.”
He said the store agreed to remove the signs and caution tape to avoid confusion about leaving the building.
“My suggestion was to place signs on the outside asking customers to make ‘entry’ through one door but to allow them to exit from their door of choice,” Cooper said.
The fire department’s website has a lot of helpful links for the public, Byrum said, including how to report a non-emergency fire issue, as well as phone numbers and website links.
“We’re trying our best to make the website even more user-friendly for all kinds of fire-related subjects,” he said. It’s a work in progress, so we appreciate feedback.”
The website can be found at www.cityofws.org/176/ Fire-Department.
You can also call the fire department for questions and non-emergency issues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 336-773-7900.
“Due to social distancing and staff telecommuting, fastest results will generally be obtained using the website links,” Byrum said. “We are notified immediately when a complaint is registered online.”
Issues can also be reported through CityLink 311.
Emergencies should always be reported using 911.
Last call for shredding notices
In Friday’s column, SAM will publish a list of groups that plan to hold document-shredding events in the next few months.
Today is the deadline for any group that wants to be included on that list (and hasn’t already let us know) to let us know. Email the details to asksam
@wsjournal.com.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.