Ask SAM: Can tractor-trailers be parked on city streets for extended periods of time?

"If the tractor/trailer is experiencing a mechanical failure and needs to stop for temporary repairs, then yes, they may park on any street," he said. "However, if the tractor/trailer is operable, for hire, a property hauling vehicle, and not engaged in loading/unloading, then no, they may not park on any street within the city limits. If the tractor/trailer is privately owned (it will usually say on the side 'not for hire'), wider than 80 inches and longer than 30 feet, then no, they may not park on any street within the city limits. In addition, any violation of the 'parking from' distances referenced in NCGS above would also be illegal.”