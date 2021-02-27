Ask SAM: Can tractor-trailers be parked on city streets for extended periods of time?

Q: Can commercial tractor-trailers be parked on residential streets?
T.M.
Answer: North Carolina General Statutes spell out parking regulations and also authorize municipalities to regulate it even more.
The answer is yes and no, according to Lt. Todd Hart of the Winston-Salem Police Department.
"If the tractor/trailer is experiencing a mechanical failure and needs to stop for temporary repairs, then yes, they may park on any street," he said. "However, if the tractor/trailer is operable, for hire, a property hauling vehicle, and not engaged in loading/unloading, then no, they may not park on any street within the city limits. If the tractor/trailer is privately owned (it will usually say on the side 'not for hire'), wider than 80 inches and longer than 30 feet, then no, they may not park on any street within the city limits. In addition, any violation of the 'parking from' distances referenced in NCGS above would also be illegal.”
Q: I have a 50 year+ red oak in my front yard. Over the years, two parts of its root system have grown into my flagstone walk. Would it hurt the tree to cut the roots out from the path or would it be best for me to elevate over the roots to protect the tree?
J.G.
Answer: David Lusk of Lusk Tree Service said that the roots can be cut.
“As long as they are not functioning as major anchor roots for the tree there should be no problem," Lusk said. "Smaller diameter 'feeder' roots can be pruned from a larger more expansive root system without causing significant disruptions.”
Q: Will mattresses be picked up during bulky item pickup?
J.F.
Answer: Yes, mattresses are accepted. Other acceptable items are appliances, carpet, furniture, and toys.
Q: Drivers turning from Reynolda Road onto Valley Road are speeding. Is there something that the police department can do?
H.A.
Answer: Lt. Todd Hart of the Winston-Salem Police Department said that the last time a traffic study was done in that area was early 2019. It was conducted by the Traffic Enforcement Unit.
“The Traffic Enforcement Unit supervisor is unaware of any crashes or issues lately on Valley Road, but he was going to check on it," Hart said.
Hart said he also notified the district commander to have officers assigned to the area to do some traffic enforcement in the area to see if motorists will slow down. Hart also said that the Traffic Enforcement Unit will conduct another traffic study on Valley Road.
COVID-19 testing sites
Testing is available at no-cost to the participant. Insurance will be billed if applicable, but no copay is charged. For individuals without insurance, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be billed, again with no charge to the attendee. Testing events are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather.
• Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Triangle EMS Station, 3260 Kernersville Road, Win-ston-Salem.
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
For more information or testing sites in other counties, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101