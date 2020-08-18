Q: The U.S. Post Office has just announced that it probably will not be able to deliver mailed-in votes in time. We "sheltering-in" elderly do not feel safe voting in person this year, nor are we comfortable parking and walking on Chestnut Street to deliver votes. Are there any choices for us? Could someone locate official voting drop boxes in convenient places where we could safely cast our mail-in or absentee ballots?
D.C.
Answer: "Voters are more than welcome to drop off their absentee ballots at the Board of Elections office until 5 p.m. on Election Day or at any of the One-Stop Early Voting sites during the early voting period," said Tim Tsujii, head of the Forsyth County Board of Elections. "There is a parking garage adjacent to the Government Center building which allows voters direct access into the building so they can return their ballots.
"However, there will not be drop boxes at any of these locations. The state law requires that only the voter, their near relative or legal guardian may return their absentee ballot to the Board of Elections office or One-Stop Early Voting site." Therefore, he said, an election official or staff must log (1) who returned the ballot, (2) date and time, and (3) the location at the time of receiving the ballot. As a result of that, a drop-off box is not a viable option.
You may need to ask a near relative to take the ballots in for you. The North Carolina State Board of Elections defines a "near relative" as a spouse, sibling, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent or stepchild.
Q: I was wondering how we sent President Trump a sympathy card. Could you publish that please?
K.D.
Answer: Cards and letters can be sent to President Donald J. Trump at The White House, Office of the President, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20500. You can also go to www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ and select the option "Contact the President." President Trump's brother Robert died on Saturday. The President said in a statement released by the White House, "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever."
Q: Is the city planning on widening Ziglar Road or fixing the shoulders of the road? So many large trucks use that road as a cut-through between N.C. 65 and University Parkway that it poses a danger because the road is so narrow.
C.C.
Answer: John Rhyne from the N.C. Department of Transportation checked out that area following your inquiry. He said the road is 24 feet wide on the south end and narrows to 18-19 feet as you cross the railroad and travel north.
"Currently there are no plans to widen the road," he said. "Our maintenance crews will take a look at any low shoulders and address those as necessary. We also noticed some tree-trimming debris from recent power line work." He said they will contact Duke Energy to ask for that debis to be removed.
"Thanks for letting us know of these issues," he said.
