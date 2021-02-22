Ask SAM: Can we stop the switch to Daylight Savings Time?

Q: What is the procedure to stop the switch to Daylight Savings Time? I prefer to stay on Eastern Standard Time for the entire year as do many others.
A.E.V.
Answer: In short, it would take an act of the N.C. General Assembly.
The U.S. Department of Transportation oversees time zones and the transition to daylight savings time.
“Under the Uniform Time Act, as amended, States may exempt themselves from observing Daylight Saving Time by State law," the DOT says. "If a State chooses to observe Daylight Saving Time, it must begin and end on federally mandated dates.”
In 2019, a bill was filed in the General Assembly to make DST, not Eastern Standard Time, the standard for our state. The session ended, though, before the bill could be discussed.
There are some states and territories that don't observe DST: Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona.
Most states, though, are more interested in making DST year-round.
Legislation has been passed in 13 states since 2018, to allow for year-round DST, if congress allows the change and in some cases if surrounding states also enact year-round DST legislation. More than 30 states have proposed legislation for year-round DST. Most of the proposals failed or are still pending.
Daylight savings time will return at 2 a.m. March 7. Set your clock ahead one hour before you go to bed.
Q: Will COVID-19 vaccines ever be available at the office of primary care physicians, if they have the storage capability?
Answer: The issue, as you've pointed out, is storage. Some vaccines have to kept in special ultra-cold freezers.
Glenda Dancy, the assistant public health director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, said that any providers that have the ability can send in an application to the state for approval to be an approved provider.
Q: In the past several months my husband and I have noticed that TV shows, commercials and sporting events are getting harder to hear and understand due to the background music being played. Most noticeably are Days of Our Lives, any promos for programs coming on in primetime where the music covers up what the announcer is saying. Sports programs seem to be "piping" in music and crowd noise that makes it hard to hear what the commentators are saying. Days of Our Lives plays "mood" music" for effect and you can't hear what the actors are saying. Can anything be done by the local stations to cut down on the volume of the background noise/music.
M.G.
Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, said that in many cases local stations have no control over the audio.
“The reader seems to be asking about network and syndicated programming which we have no control over. We can certainly make suggestions, but as long as the 'noise' complies with the Calm Act (which regulates over modulation of sound) it’s a matter of taste by providers and my influence is minimal. We can certainly speak to noise in our local news product, specials and local commercials that we produce but that’s it.”
Many newer televisions have a feature in the menu that will help with audio fluctuation, voices too low, background too loud.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101