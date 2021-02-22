Ask SAM: Can we stop the switch to Daylight Savings Time?

Q: In the past several months my husband and I have noticed that TV shows, commercials and sporting events are getting harder to hear and understand due to the background music being played. Most noticeably are Days of Our Lives, any promos for programs coming on in primetime where the music covers up what the announcer is saying. Sports programs seem to be "piping" in music and crowd noise that makes it hard to hear what the commentators are saying. Days of Our Lives plays "mood" music" for effect and you can't hear what the actors are saying. Can anything be done by the local stations to cut down on the volume of the background noise/music.