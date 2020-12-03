Ask SAM: Cold weather pet care tips

Cold weather has hit, making it a good time to remind our readers that outdoor pets need special care as the weather gets colder.
Forsyth County law requires that pet owners provide a shelter that protects the animal from the extremes of weather conditions in summer and winter. Often the shelter available for a dog in summer is inadequate in winter months.
Here are some suggestions from Forsyth County Animal Services for taking care of outdoor dogs and cats:
In the winter, outdoor cats sometimes sleep under the hoods of cars. When you start your car's engine, the cat could be injured or killed by the engine belt. Before starting your car, you should bang loudly on your car hood to give the cat a chance to escape.
Adult dogs tolerate the cold much better than puppies. If necessary, paper-train your puppy inside if it appears to be sensitive to the weather.
Consider getting your short-haired dog a coat or sweater with a high collar or turtleneck that covers the dog from the base of the tail on the top to the belly underneath. This may seem like a luxury, but for some breeds it is a necessity.
Give your pets more food, particularly protein, during the winter, to help them grow thicker, healthier fur.
Wipe off your dog's legs and stomach when it comes in out of the sleet, snow or ice.
Clean up any coolants such as antifreeze that spill from your vehicle. They are poisonous to dogs and cats. Consider using products that contain propylene glycol rather than ethylene glycol.
Never shave your dog down to the skin in winter. Pets need a warm place to sleep away from all drafts and off the floor, such as in a dog or cat bed with a warm blanket or pillow in it.
More dogs are lost during the winter than any other season, according to animal services, so make sure they are wearing their identification tags.
Also, do not leave a dog or cat alone inside a car for an extended time during exceptionally cold weather. "A car can act as a refrigerator in the winter, holding in the cold and causing the animal to freeze to death," according to the ASPCA. "In spite of their fur coat, dogs can get cold, especially in confined spaces such as car interiors, where they can't be active to generate body heat."
For people who may need some help for their dog or cat, Fur-Ever Friends of North Carolina is giving away wood shavings and food on Saturday.
In an effort to provide comfort for those animals that must remain outside, Fur Ever Friends of North Carolina will hold its annual "Spread the Warmth” distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Free pet food and bags of shavings will be given away.
The distribution sites are Compare Foods/Family Dollar parking lot, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and New Walkertown Road; Habitat ReStore parking lot, 608 Coliseum Drive; Central Tabernacle Church parking lot, 715 Waughtown St. All are in Winston-Salem.
Since November 2015, Fur-Ever Friends volunteers have given away more than 450 bags of wood shavings, along with dog and cat food, and bowls for water and food.
For more information about Fur-Ever Friends, go to www.fureverfriendsnc.org.
