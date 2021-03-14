Ask SAM: Daylight Saving Time

During World War II, the U.S. went on year-round DST, which was called “war time,” in February 1942. Even the time zones got in on the act, becoming Eastern War Time, Central War Time, and so on. The law was repealed in 1945, less than a month after the end of the war.

Over the years, according to an article on History.com, DST became a confusing array of some places switching to it and others not.

“In 1965, there were 23 different pairs of start and end dates in Iowa alone, and St. Paul, Minn., even began daylight saving two weeks before its twin city, Minneapolis. Passengers on a 35-mile bus ride from Steubenville, Ohio, to Moundsville, W.Va., passed through seven time changes.”

In 1966, tiring of confusion in time and broadcasting, Congress got in on the act, again. It passed the Uniform Time Act, setting a national standard. It set DST to start on the last Sunday in April and end on the last Sunday in October.

In 1973, during the OPEC oil embargo against the United State, President Richard Nixon signed the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act of 1973, which made DST year round, to help conserve energy, one of the early reasons for switching to it during the war years. Year-round DST started in January 1974 and ended in April 1975.