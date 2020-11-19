Ask SAM: Did DMV sell my information to telemarketers?

A.M.

Answer: SAM passed along your information to Minor Barnette, the director of the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection. Barnette said the county is looking into the issues on your street.

“A member of my staff visited the property (the street) to asses the reported conditions," he said. "My agency will communicate with the new property owners regarding proper management of solid waste and recovered materials, much of which appear to be scrap metal, pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 19 of the county code. It would be helpful for the concerned neighbor to contact my office by telephone so we can discuss the observed conditions and explain the regulatory process."

The number for Barnette's office is 336-703-2440.

Barnette also recommended that you contact CityLink at 336-727-8000 to request an inspection of the property by a a city/county zoning enforcement officer.

"It is my understanding they have the authority to enforce the regulations pertaining to inoperable and unlicensed motor vehicles," Barnette said.

Q: Is any organization accepting coats for the homeless or for children?

A.L.