Q: In light of the recent earthquake in Sparta and its aftershocks, is it true that my homeowner's insurance doesn't cover earthquake damage?
J.D.
Answer: That is most likely true, depending on your insurance policy.
“Damage from earthquakes is generally not covered under most standard homeowners’ insurance policies,” according to a statement from Mike Causey, the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner. “However, homeowners can talk with their agents and easily add an earthquake endorsement to their policies. I also encourage consumers to get replacement coverage on both their homeowners’ and automobile insurance policies.”
He also urged consumers talk to their agents about getting flood insurance coverage policies through the National Flood Insurance Program, since damage from floods is also not covered under standard homeowners’ policies. For most families, Causey said, their home is their biggest investment, and it is important to protect your investment by making sure you have sufficient insurance coverage, and review your coverage with your agent at least annually.
Q: Back in July, I hired a contractor to put in a drain on my corner with a 15-inch plastic pipe. The city stopped this and said we were using the wrong kind of pipe. I have had trouble getting answers about what I need to do next.
E.H.
Answer: In July, the city got an inquiry from one of your neighbors about the drainage work that was being performed in the street right-of-way and whether it might adversely affect adjacent properties, said Lance Covington, deputy director of field operations for the city. Their records indicated they had no permits for work on that location, and a contractor they talked with on-site told them that neither he nor his client (you) had obtained a permit to work within the public street right-of-way.
"Accordingly, we informed them of the purpose and of the process for obtaining a permit," Covington said. "We also observed that the plastic pipe that was being installed was not compliant with the city's standards and brought that to the contractor's attention."
During the site visit, they found that a portion of the existing drainage system within the public right-of-way also had some non-compliant plastic pipe components, which were likely from before the city annexed that area. They told the contractor that the Field Operations Department would remove and replace the non-compliant components, which will simplify the connection of the new pipe to the existing drainage system. They also let your contractor know that if he did not want to wait for the city to complete the revisions, they could provide the pipe size, material, slopes and connection elevation information so the contractor could complete their work in advance of the city's efforts.
As of this week, Covington said, one of the Field Operations crews was able to complete a different scheduled project and was sent to that area to work on this replacement. Currently, he said, they still have not received a permit application from you or your contractor, or a request for the information the city offered. You should speak to your contractor about this to make sure things are ready once the city's work there is completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Earthquake coverage on a $200,000 house of brick veneer construction would cost most policyholders in this area between $400 - $500 per year, likely doubling their premium. Standard deductible for this endorsement is 5% of your coverage limit ($10,000 in this example). Be sure you talk to a knowledgeable insurance professional about adding this coverage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.