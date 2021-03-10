Ask SAM: Do the items picked up for recycling end up in the landfill?

Q: My wife and I are inveterate recyclers; not just filling the bins we roll out to the street, but taking things to Whole Foods and Publix that can't be recycled in the bins. Well, a friend just told me that most of what we put in our recycling bins ends up in the landfill because it's not cost-effective to recycle. While I'm sure that some folks don't pay attention to what is and isn't accepted for recycling, it's hard to believe that the majority of it all just ends up in the landfill. Has this come up before?

S.N.

Answer: Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that there are items from recycling that are thrown out, but the majority are not.

“Questions and comments like this do come up a lot since a lot of articles, commercials, etc. like to talk about this topic, which then causes people to doubt their local programs," she said. "While markets have changed in recent years for recyclables, recycling itself is ultimately still cost-effective. However, when people throw trash or items that aren't recyclable into recycle bins (contamination), it does end up in the landfill once Waste Management has separated it from the recyclable material.