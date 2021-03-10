Ask SAM: Do the items picked up for recycling end up in the landfill?

Q: My wife and I are inveterate recyclers; not just filling the bins we roll out to the street, but taking things to Whole Foods and Publix that can't be recycled in the bins. Well, a friend just told me that most of what we put in our recycling bins ends up in the landfill because it's not cost-effective to recycle. While I'm sure that some folks don't pay attention to what is and isn't accepted for recycling, it's hard to believe that the majority of it all just ends up in the landfill. Has this come up before?
S.N.
Answer: Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that there are items from recycling that are thrown out, but the majority are not.
“Questions and comments like this do come up a lot since a lot of articles, commercials, etc. like to talk about this topic, which then causes people to doubt their local programs," she said. "While markets have changed in recent years for recyclables, recycling itself is ultimately still cost-effective. However, when people throw trash or items that aren't recyclable into recycle bins (contamination), it does end up in the landfill once Waste Management has separated it from the recyclable material.
“It is also important to pay attention to whether items need to be emptied and rinsed and to not bag recyclables. If those guidelines aren't followed, that can lead to those items being contaminated or other items getting contaminated with liquid or food residue. Anything that qualifies as contamination ends up in the landfill,” she said.
Q: Why were the red buds and dogwoods removed along Silas Creek Parkway from N.C. 150 to Hanes Mall? Also, why was forsythia removed along N.C. 150 from South Park shopping center past Clemmonsville Road?
J.L.
Answer: Keith Finch, the vegetation management director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that the city has not removed any vegetation along either road recently.
“The only trees I can recall being removed out of the medians along this stretch of Silas Creek Parkway was over five years ago,” he said.
Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation for Forsyth County, said his agency has not removed anything on either road, either.
Saturday shredding event
Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center will have a secure shredding event at The Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Shamrock Shredding will provide secure, on-site shredding. A donation of $5 (cash or check) per box or bag is requested to support the horses, students and community at Riverwood Therapeutic Riding center. For more information, call Riverwood TRC 336-922-6426.
The return of Daytime Saving Time on Sunday
Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks ahead an hour before you go to bed. While you're at it, this is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Daylight Saving Time will end Nov. 7.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101