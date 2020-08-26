Q: Does your vote count if you vote early and then die before Election Day?
J.L.
Answer: No, it doesn't count, said Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections. “Your eligibility to vote is based on whether you meet qualifications on Election Day.”
If someone dies in the interim after early voting but before the Election itself, Tsujii said, “the family can notify us, or if we find out through our audit process after the election, then we will discount the ballot at canvass when the Board of Elections certifies the election.”
Q: Are the precincts going to be open to vote in person?
J.S.
Answer: Yes, polling places will be opened for in-person voting on Election Day, as well as for in-person Early Voting, according to Tsujii.
"The Board of Elections office is still working to secure all 101 precincts for Election Day," he said. "If there are any changes, the office must notify all affected voters by 45 days before Election Day. We will mail new voter registration cards, as well as a notification letter to affected voters."
Q: I was just reading the article in Tuesday's paper, "Special Connection," about buses that provide Wi-Fi hotspots for students in need. I think providing Wi-Fi access in areas where students may not have reliable internet access is a great idea. Why didn’t the school system start it last week when school started instead of waiting a week? Those students missed time with their classmates who were also being introduced to remote learning and learning to use the virtual tools.
K.T.
Answer: "This was an idea we explored in the summer in possible Plan C scenarios," said Brent Campbell, spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. "Once Plan C became a reality, finding the right equipment, securing the funding source, and then ordering and installing the equipment took longer than expected. As you might imagine, this is not something we have done before, so it took some testing, adjustment and refinement to get the buses properly outfitted.
"The equipment simply did not arrive in time for our teams to do the install and testing before the first day, so Monday was the fastest we could get the first buses rolled out." He said they have since added another bus and location, and plan to add more as they get more equipment installed.
"We are excited about this option and are trying to do all we can and be creative in helping students overcome barriers to remote learning," he said.
Q: I am curious: Do you know if unemployment compensation received due to COVID-19 is taxable on the state or federal levels?
B.K.
Answer: Yes. Unemployment Insurance benefits — including the extra $600 from the CARES Act, are taxed at the federal level, and fully taxable at the state level in 34 states including North Carolina (there are some states that fully exempt UI benefits and some that partially exempt them).
As we have written about before, the stimulus checks sent out earlier this year are not taxed. "While this money is considered a 2020 credit for next year's tax season, it won't reduce the amount of your refund due next year," according to Forbes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.