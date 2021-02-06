Ask SAM: Get both your COVID vaccinations from the same manufacturer, same provider

Q: I had my first COVID-19 vaccine shot recently. It was the Moderna vaccine brand. I'm trying to schedule my second dose vaccine through Novant Health's MyChart app. MyChart wants to schedule the Pfizer vaccine for the second dose and not the Moderna. I want to make sure that I will get the Moderna vaccine when I go for my scheduled appointment.

— D.B.

Answer: A Novant spokesperson said, “It does not sound like they had it at Novant Health. While Novant Health does offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine based on supply, each patient must be vaccinated with the same product for their second dose. Patients who schedule their first COVID-19 vaccine appointment through MyChart will be scheduled for their second dose with the same vaccine. If this person did receive the vaccine from somewhere else, we would encourage them to get their second dose at that same location.”

Q: What happened to the Fiddle and Bow Society? Are they still active and where do they perform?

— J.W.