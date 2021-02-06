Ask SAM: Get both your COVID vaccinations from the same manufacturer, same provider

Q: I had my first COVID-19 vaccine shot recently. It was the Moderna vaccine brand. I'm trying to schedule my second dose vaccine through Novant Health's MyChart app. MyChart wants to schedule the Pfizer vaccine for the second dose and not the Moderna. I want to make sure that I will get the Moderna vaccine when I go for my scheduled appointment.
— D.B.
Answer: A Novant spokesperson said, “It does not sound like they had it at Novant Health. While Novant Health does offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine based on supply, each patient must be vaccinated with the same product for their second dose. Patients who schedule their first COVID-19 vaccine appointment through MyChart will be scheduled for their second dose with the same vaccine. If this person did receive the vaccine from somewhere else, we would encourage them to get their second dose at that same location.”
Q: What happened to the Fiddle and Bow Society? Are they still active and where do they perform?
— J.W.
Answer: Yes, Fiddle and Bow is still around. It's mission is to preserve folk music and dance. Like many other organizations these days, the group has had to make significant changes. According to its website, the performances are performed online. For more information, go to fiddleandbow.org.
Q: The N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles required us to get new license plates at our last renewal. They mailed the new plates to us. What are we supposed to do with our old plates? We have tried calling DMV to ask, but we just get put on terminal hold.
— S.P
Answer: John Brockwell, a spokesman for NCDMV said there are two ways to return the old plates. They can be dropped off at any NCDMV license plate agency or mailed to NCDMV, 3148 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27696-3148.
In Forsyth County, the license plate agencies are located at 1141 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, in Parkway Plaza Shopping Center; 810 N. Main St., unit J, Kernersville; 145 Bethania St., Rural Hall.
Shredding events
Here is a list of shredding events we've heard about:
• Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville. They will have Shamrock Shredding on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.
• Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a Shamrock Shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17. The cost is $5 for each box or bag or a donation. Proceeds will benefit church ministries.
• Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 in the parking lot of the Bermuda Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.
• Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon May 8. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. They will also be taking donations of non-perishable food for Sunnyside Ministry.
