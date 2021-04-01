Ask SAM: Happy April Fools Day

Q: How did the tradition of pranks on April Fools Day start?

J.L.

Answer: The origins of April Fools Day, which is today, are unclear. There were earlier celebrations along the same lines, including the Hilaria festival in ancient Rome that reveled in the joys of pranks and jokes.

One common story is that April Fools Day as we know it today came about in France during the mid-16th century.

At that time, the story goes, it was customary to celebrate the new year on March 25, at the start of spring. The celebration lasted a week. Parties were held, gifts were exchanged, and the week ended with dinners and parties on April 1. When France adopted a revised calendar, King Charles proclaimed that New Year’s Day would be moved back to Jan. 1. Not everyone was happy with the change, and some clung to the old date.

“Jokers ridiculed these conservatives steadfast attachment to the old New Year’s date by sending foolish gifts and invitations to nonexistent parties. Years later, when the country was comfortable with the new New Year’s date, Frenchmen, fondly attached to whimsical April fooling, made the practice a tradition in its own right,” according to “Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things” by Charles Panati.