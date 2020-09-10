Q: The Streatery has been a successful, enjoyable downtown event. Has the city thought about creating a permanent pedestrian plaza on Fourth Street? If we are the City of Arts and Innovation, a few blocks closed to traffic would allow space for street musicians and artists, as well as expanded outside dining.
Answer: City staff is not aware of any discussions among downtown interest groups regarding the potential for the creation of a permanent pedestrian plaza along Fourth Street, said Damon Dequenne, assistant city manager.
"As 4th Street acts as a major east-west thoroughfare through the downtown area and serves as a venue for a number of special events, parades, and other activities throughout the year, a permanent closure would need to be carefully evaluated for its potential impact on traffic patterns, downtown businesses, downtown residents, and special events, among other things," he said.
Jason Thiel, head of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, said that they had not broached the subject of making it a permanent feature. "We view the Streatery as temporary," he said.
The next Streatery events will be held today from 5 to 10 p.m. on Trade Street, from Fifth Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. on Fourth Street between Liberty and Spruce.
During the events, those streets will be closed to vehicles to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor dining areas onto the sidewalk and the street. Masks are required until seated, and the events are weather-contingent. More information and a list of participating restaurants can be found at www.downtownws.com.
Q: I didn't think murder hornets were spotted in North Carolina, but I saw one today while working in my yard. I didn't know at first but noticed it was huge and on top of something else. When it flew away there was a dead bee. I looked on the internet and am sure it was a murder hornet. What should we do?
Answer: It's very unlikely that what you saw was an Asian Giant Hornet, AKA "murder hornet," according to entomologists with N.C. Cooperative Extension who SAM spoke with.
Mike Waldvogel said, "the last report that I saw about the infamous murder hornets in the U.S. was back in July and put them in Washington state about 8 miles south of the US-Canadian border. Assuming the insect that the reader saw appeared to be black and yellow at quick glance and sizable, plus based on her observation of the dead bee, and other recent reports and pictures that we've received from concerned citizens, I'm going to speculate that her close encounter was with a 'Giant Robber Fly' (Promachus rufipes). They actually perch on objects and look for prey to grab, sort of the way hawks scan for rodents in fields."
Matt Bertone agreed with Waldvogel's assessment, saying it sounds like a robber fly, "which is commonly mistaken for a large wasp. One other thing is that robber flies will leave their prey intact, while hornets dismember them."
Bertone has a web page of comparisons between murder hornets and other insects, including giant robber flies, they are often mistaken for. You can see those at entomology.ces.ncsu.edu/murder-hornet-comparison/
