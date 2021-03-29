Ask SAM: Has the Peters Creek Parkway K&W closed?

Q: During the election I was forever getting emails wanting a donation. Regardless of who I made the donation to, it showed up on my credit card as Winred. I assume that’s a fund raiser they all use to manage funds. Can you tell me what percentage that they receive?

G.S.

Answer: WinRed.com is a website that handles fundraising for conservative candidates, causes and organizations. The site is endorsed by the Republican National Committee and was created to compete with ActBlue.com, which handles fundraising for liberal causes.

According to its WinRed.com, when you make a donation, it goes directly to the conservative candidate that you choose. The site is required by law to send your donation to the candidate, party or cause you indicate.

According to the site, WinRed charges 3.8% + $0.30 for every transaction made.

“That means that on a $100 donation, $95.90 goes to the candidate or organization,” the site says.

For more information on WinRed.com, go to support.winred,com.

At ActBlue.com they have a 3.95% transaction fee. For more information, go to secure.actblue.com.