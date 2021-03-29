Ask SAM: Has the Peters Creek Parkway K&W closed?

Q: Is the K&W on Peters Creek Parkway closed?
K.B.
Answer: Dax Allred, the president of K&W Cafeterias said, “Yes, as part of our restructuring plan, we have closed our K&W Cafeteria location on Peters Creek Parkway. Our other Winston-Salem locations on Healy Drive and Hanes Mill Road are open and part of our continuing operations plan.”
K&W Cafeterias Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last September. Chapter 11 protection is sought by companies that plan to remain in business, with the format allowing them to reduce or eliminate certain expenses and debts. In August, before the bankruptcy filing, the chain closed restaurants in Chapel Hill, Goldsboro, Raleigh and Salisbury. The experimental K&W Cafe in Clemmons closed in July 2019 and the High Point K&W closed in January 2020.
Q: I heard Governor Roy Cooper interviewed by Jake Tapper on CNN. He was excellent speaking on North Carolina’s vaccine response, voting rights and more. Where can I email his office to voice approval and thanks?
J.L.
Answer: You can contact the governor online at governor.nc.gov/contact/contact-governor-cooper or by mail at North Carolina Office of the Governor, 20301 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-0301.
Q: During the election I was forever getting emails wanting a donation. Regardless of who I made the donation to, it showed up on my credit card as Winred. I assume that’s a fund raiser they all use to manage funds. Can you tell me what percentage that they receive?
G.S.
Answer: WinRed.com is a website that handles fundraising for conservative candidates, causes and organizations. The site is endorsed by the Republican National Committee and was created to compete with ActBlue.com, which handles fundraising for liberal causes.
According to its WinRed.com, when you make a donation, it goes directly to the conservative candidate that you choose. The site is required by law to send your donation to the candidate, party or cause you indicate.
According to the site, WinRed charges 3.8% + $0.30 for every transaction made.
“That means that on a $100 donation, $95.90 goes to the candidate or organization,” the site says.
For more information on WinRed.com, go to support.winred,com.
At ActBlue.com they have a 3.95% transaction fee. For more information, go to secure.actblue.com.
State IDsIn the past when it came time to renew your state issued ID card, you were required to go to the driver’s license office. The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that it is now allowing online renewal of state issued ID cards. If your card needs to be renewed, go to payments.ncdot.gov up to six months before the card expires. You can still go to the driver’s license office to renew, if you prefer. The card is issued from a central point and mailed to the recipient within 20 days. The renewal fee is $14 plus a $3 online convenience fee. Getting an initial ID card still requires a trip to the driver’s license office.
Thank you“The spectacular display of tulips at the Reynolda Road entrance to Graylyn is worth the drive. Thank you to the gardening staff.”
D.B.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101