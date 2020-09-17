Ask SAM: HOA wants to change annual meeting; Why so many benches on the Muddy Creek Greenway?

"The written ballots so distributed must indicate the time by which the ballot must be returned," according to Newton. "This course of action is available to the HOA if, and only if, the articles of incorporation or bylaws do not prohibit or limit this method of action by the HOA. As always, this course of action should be well documented and records preserved for the protection of the HOA board and the good of the association."

Q. Why are there so many benches on the Muddy Creek Greenway? It is for exercise, not sitting. What a waste of money. There are too many now. C.R.

Answer: William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department said that “some of the benches on the trail were installed for users of the greenway. Oftentimes, trail users will sit on the benches on the greenway and enjoy the nature. However, there are several benches that were installed as memory benches as part of our memorial program.”

Q. I was told there are two census forms. The 2020 census form that has few questions and the American Community Survey that has a lot of detail questions. I was told that we only needed to fill out the 2020 census and not The American Community Survey. Can you make this information clear for all to see. P.K.

Answer: Census officials ask that you fill out both, if you have received them. According to 2020Census.gov the American Community Survey is conducted every month of every year. It asks about topics not covered by the census and provides information to communities for economic development, emergency management and local issues and conditions on an ongoing basis. The census is conducted every 10 years and counts everyone living in the U.S., the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. It provides an official population count that determines congressional representation and provides information to providers about daily services, and community support.

