Q: The house addresses in my neighborhood are so out of sync it is confusing. The house to my right is 825; my address is 839, and to our left is 835, then to their left is 841. Delivery people cannot find my house if they are new to our route.
G.M.
Q: I moved into the only house on a new street three months ago. How do I get my house on the city maps, Google, FedEx, UPS and so on? I have tried repeatedly and all I get is a runaround from all those businesses. I am at my wit's end.
S.M.
Answer: We forwarded both these questions to Matthew Hamby, the MapForsyth address coordinator for the county. He said he has been in touch with G.M. about the address discrepancy. As for S.M.'s question, Hamby confirmed that her address is being recognized by the USPS and has also reported it to Google Maps, "but it is up to Google as to when they add information to their maps."
Contact information for the county's addressing team, and request forms, can be found at www.mapforsyth.org/addressing.aspx
Here is how the process of assigning addresses is works: "When a developer submits plans for a new development we will review the street names and address the lots and send the address for each new house back to the developer," Hamby said. "At that point we also create the address in our database that is sent to 911. So the addresses for the new homes are in the 911 system before the first house is built."
They also send the plan with the new street name and addresses to the U.S. Postal Service, Duke Energy, Spectrum and about 60 people that work for utility providers, and also add the new street to websites such as Here.com and Google Maps.
Bear in mind that it isn't an instant process.
"These third parties all work off of different timelines," Hamby said. The post office, for instance, has said that it may take months before new addresses are available to companies and organizations that use their database. Banks, the DMV, and online retailers use the USPS database to verify customer addresses. "A delay also exists in the third party routing software," he said. "Once our office creates the data it has to be added to the third party software and then the device that is being used by the driver that makes the deliveries has to be updated with the new addresses."
Q: Are there any community shredding events at churches or non-profits in the next few weeks?
J.E.
Answer: Here are the ones we have heard about:
Aug. 1: Lewisville Community Center, 131 Lucy Lane, Lewisville, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations of $5 a box or bag, with proceeds helping local Girl Scouts fund service projects in their community. They will also be distributing tips about avoiding scams and identity theft.
Sept. 12: Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of $5 a file box or bag, with proceeds to support youth and family ministries.
Sept. 26: Bermuda Run Garden Club, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of $5 a bag or box, proceeds will go to Davie County community programs.
Oct. 17: New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, 9 a.m. to noon.
