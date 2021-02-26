Ask SAM: How can homebound people get a COVID vaccination?

“We understand many homebound people in our area wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Yang said. “At this time, Wake Forest Baptist Health is offering the vaccine to homebound seniors who are 65 and older (and their caregivers, based on vaccine availability), who are existing patients of our House Call program. Our team is contacting these patients directly to set up appointments.”

Q: I know it’s around time for 2021 bulk items collection. I have lived in my residence off of Bolton Street and Burke Mill Road for over 10 years, and I have participated in the bulky item pick-up. I first checked the city’s website to see what date the collection starts in my neighborhood, but after putting in my street address and ZIP code, no listing showed up. I then called Winston-Salem’s City Link to find out what day (or month) that the city will collect in my area, and I was informed that they do not collect from townhomes or apartments. I don’t see how that’s possible since they have always picked up items from my townhome, as well as my neighbors’, for years. They also collected from my area last March before the pandemic.