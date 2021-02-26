Ask SAM: How can homebound people get a COVID vaccination?

Q: What is the number to call to arrange COVID vaccinations for homebound senior citizens?
Answer: Options for vaccinating homebound seniors are limited.
Wake Forest Baptist Health has such a program for patients in its House Call program, said Dr. Mia Yang, the medical director for the program.
“We understand many homebound people in our area wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Yang said. “At this time, Wake Forest Baptist Health is offering the vaccine to homebound seniors who are 65 and older (and their caregivers, based on vaccine availability), who are existing patients of our House Call program. Our team is contacting these patients directly to set up appointments.”
A spokesman for Novant said the system is not providing vaccinations for homebound patients, but it is “continuously working with our community partners to improve access and equitable distribution of the vaccine.”
Q: I know it’s around time for 2021 bulk items collection. I have lived in my residence off of Bolton Street and Burke Mill Road for over 10 years, and I have participated in the bulky item pick-up. I first checked the city’s website to see what date the collection starts in my neighborhood, but after putting in my street address and ZIP code, no listing showed up. I then called Winston-Salem’s City Link to find out what day (or month) that the city will collect in my area, and I was informed that they do not collect from townhomes or apartments. I don’t see how that’s possible since they have always picked up items from my townhome, as well as my neighbors’, for years. They also collected from my area last March before the pandemic.
Answer: SAM sent your address to officials with the Sanitation Department.
Tobias Mack, the sanitation operations manager for the city, said your address is included in the pickup. Collection will be done March 15–19.
Bulk item pick-up begins Monday after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. The following items are unacceptable for collection: construction building material; car parts; cement; electronic waste; glass; hazardous or infectious waste; lumber; oil drums; paint; rocks; tires; wood; and yard waste.
A collection route map is available at www.cityofws.org/587/Bulky-Items. The site allows you to check your address and see when pick-up begins in your neighborhood.
Businesses and apartment complexes are not included in bulky item pick-up.
Q: I really enjoyed the Rich Heldenfels entertainment column in the Sunday Arts section. I want to ask him a question but my newspaper was cut off right after part of his address. Is there an email address also?
Answer: Heldenfels writes an entertainment and television question-and-answer column. You can write to him at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or email him at brenfels@gmail.com.
