Ask SAM: How can I help a realtive with her Social Security?

Q: I am the POA for my 94-year-old mother-in-law who resides in a nursing facility. I was doing her tax returns for 2020 when I realized she didn't have her 2020 Social Security statement. I contacted the SSA but they won't accept my request to send it to me. I don't know what to do to get this information so I can submit her tax returns before the May deadline.

A.M.

Answer: According to the Social Security Administration, it has ways to help recipients who are unable to handle their finances and personal business.

One way is to become the person's representative payee. The payee receives the money for the recipient and makes sure that they have their needs met. An application and interview are required.

“A representative payee is the person, agency, organization, or institution selected by the Social Security Administration to receive and manage Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments on behalf of an incapable beneficiary or recipient. SSA does not recognize ‘power-of-attorney’, according to a spokesperson for the SSA.

A nursing home may also be a representative payee.