Ask SAM: How can I help a relative with her Social Security?

Q: I am the POA for my 94-year-old mother-in-law who resides in a nursing facility. I was doing her tax returns for 2020 when I realized she didn't have her 2020 Social Security statement. I contacted the SSA but they won't accept my request to send it to me. I don't know what to do to get this information so I can submit her tax returns before the May deadline.
A.M.
Answer: According to the Social Security Administration, it has ways to help recipients who are unable to handle their finances and personal business.
One way is to become the person's representative payee. The payee receives the money for the recipient and makes sure that they have their needs met. An application and interview are required.
“A representative payee is the person, agency, organization, or institution selected by the Social Security Administration to receive and manage Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments on behalf of an incapable beneficiary or recipient. SSA does not recognize ‘power-of-attorney’, according to a spokesperson for the SSA.
A nursing home may also be a representative payee.
The payee has to maintain records and give Social Security a yearly accounting of the money. Information about becoming a representative payee is available at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/10076.html.
If becoming a payee isn’t feasible, you can contact SSA at 1-800-772-1213.
“Our representative will ask to speak with the beneficiary or recipient to confirm his or her identity.” They will get the recipient’s permission to allow you to conduct business on their behalf.
FAFSA help
Forsyth Tech will be sponsoring free drive-in workshops to help high school and college students fill out FAFSA forms. The workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Northwest Forsyth Center, 3111 Big Oaks Drive, King; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 at the Allman Building on the main campus, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the Transportation Technology Center, 4255 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Participants will fill out the application without leaving their car. Students and families are asked to bring their own charged device, mobile device or laptop, and masked volunteers will answer questions through the car window.
Litter pick-up campaign begins
SAM has received emails from people concerned about litter they see on streets and highways around the area. To help combat the litter problem, the NC Department of Transportation is sponsoring its annual North Carolina Litter Sweep from April 10-24.
To help contact Darlene Bailey, the Forsyth County Litter Sweep coordinator, at 336-896-2380.
NCDOT will provide the supplies and volunteers supply the muscle.
For more information, go to
