Q: I have a lot of old stamps. Where could I sell them at?
A.P.
Answer: Under normal circumstances, we would recommend you take the items to the next meeting of the Winston-Salem Stamp Club, which usually meets on the last Tuesday of each month at Miller Park Recreation Center. But the meetings are on hold for now and won't take place in August. Tom Richardson, who leads the club, said that they are hoping to be able to start meeting again in September, but are waiting to hear when the state will open. Once meetings resume, you will be able to talk with members of the club, who may be interested in the items or may have recommendations about other collectors who might be interested. We have asked Richardson to let SAM know when meetings resume, and we will run a follow-up in this column.
Another possibility is to check out the “Scott U.S. Stamp Catalogue” from the public library and check the value of the stamps, said Nelson Weller, past president of the Stamp Club and a member since 1976.
However, you shouldn't get your hopes up about making a fortune.
"Stamp collecting is a good hobby but a bad investment," according to Weller.
"It is not an investment possibility, as it was once considered to be," he said. "Very few stamps have increased in value over the years. And what increase there was, was wiped out a few years ago when the market went into decline at the same time the antique market and stock prices went south.
"It has been my experience that people who inherit a collection think it is worth a fortune and are very disappointed when we have to say otherwise. Too often ‘other collectors’ are kind of viewed as someone out to steal them blind."
You can also try pawn shops or selling collectible stamps yourself on eBay, but you may not get as much money as you are hoping for. The website PawnGuru.com has advice on selling old stamps at blog.pawnguru.com/sell-old-stamps-pawn/
Q: My neighbor had Spectrum cable for their TV for years, but when she lost her job in June, she had to cut back on expenses and canceled it. Now she has contacted Spectrum to try and get TV back, and they won’t sign her up unless she has Spectrum internet, also. She has internet through her phone company and does not want to change. Why has Spectrum made this new policy? To just jack up the prices of the ‘bundle”? My neighbor just wants a lower priced TV cable package and that is all.
R.B.
Answer: According to Scott Pryzwansky, a spokesman for Spectrum Cable in the Carolinas, there is no such policy and your neighbor was given incorrect information. "A customer can purchase a TV package by itself," he said.
To inquire about setting up service, call 855-243-8892 or go to www.spectrum.com.
Q: I see pictures in the news of Winston-Salem police officers not wearing masks. Aren't they required to wear masks?
B.C.
Answer: According to Capt. Jose Gomez of the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers are required to wear masks "where doing so does not interfere with the officer's ability to safely and effectively perform their duties."
There is not a general requirement for people to wear a mask while outdoors and more than six feet from others, he said.
