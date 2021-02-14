Ask SAM: How can I stop getting charity solicitations?

Q: I recently made charitable contributions to a few favorite causes. But now my mail is flooded with mail asking for donations. Worthy causes and some never heard of. I assume that my name has been given out as a generous contributor. How can I stop the flood of mail?
— G.M.
Answer: Charity Navigator, an online charity evaluator, recommends that you contact the charity you don’t want to hear from directly, either by phone, mail or email and ask to be removed from their list. Also, you can ask them where they got your contact information. It’s not always another charity. Contact them and ask that they not release your information.
You can also make an anonymous gift. For more information about Charity Navigator, go to, charitynavigator.org.
You can also register with the Data and Marketing Association’s list of people who do not want various types of unsolicited mail, including mail from charities. There is a $2 processing fee to register. For more information about DMA, go to dmachoice.org.
Free tax prep help
AARP Tax Aide trained and certified volunteers will again this year be assisting taxpayers in preparing and e-filing personal income tax returns. Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP.
Because of COVID-19 the process will be different from the past. It will be virtual and by appointment only. They cannot prepare return unless taxpayer has an email account.
The first step is to obtain a tax packet either by: printing one from www.wstaxaide.com or picking one up from one of these locations:
Central Library (third floor reference desk)
660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem
336-703-3020
Reynolda Branch Library (front desk)
2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem
336-703-2960
Southside Branch Library (front desk)
3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem
336-703-2980
Upon completion of tax packet, go to www.wstaxaide.com/schedule to make an appointment.
COVID-19 testing sites
Testing is available at no-cost to the participant. Insurance will be billed if applicable, but no co-pay is charged. For individuals without insurance, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be billed, again with no charge to the attendee. Testing events are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather.
• Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
• Noon- 3 p.m. Thursday at Triangle EMS Station, 3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem.
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
Shredding event
Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center will have a secure shredding event at The Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13. Shamrock Shredding will provide secure, on-site shredding. A donation of $5 per box or bag is requested to support the horses, students, and community of Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center. Riverwood TRC serves people of all ages who have a wide range of disabilities. Students participate in riding lessons, equine-assisted learning activities, and participate in life on the farm. For more information, call Riverwood TRC at 336-922-6426.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101