Ask SAM: How can I stop getting charity solicitations?

Q: I recently made charitable contributions to a few favorite causes. But now my mail is flooded with mail asking for donations. Worthy causes and some never heard of. I assume that my name has been given out as a generous contributor. How can I stop the flood of mail?

— G.M.

Answer: Charity Navigator, an online charity evaluator, recommends that you contact the charity you don’t want to hear from directly, either by phone, mail or email and ask to be removed from their list. Also, you can ask them where they got your contact information. It’s not always another charity. Contact them and ask that they not release your information.

You can also make an anonymous gift. For more information about Charity Navigator, go to, charitynavigator.org.

You can also register with the Data and Marketing Association’s list of people who do not want various types of unsolicited mail, including mail from charities. There is a $2 processing fee to register. For more information about DMA, go to dmachoice.org.

Free tax prep help