Ask SAM: How can I stop unwanted calls?

Q: Is there no way that telephone harassment by telemarketers or robo callers can be stopped? Also, solicitors are continually harassing the elderly. What can we do? Is there no help?
Answer: The first option is to sign up for the Do Not Call Registry. You can get to it on the Federal Trade Commission’s website, FTC.gov., but because many of the scammers are offshore, it won’t stop them. For that, you might want to consider call-blocking technology. The FTC explains that the type of phone you have — traditional landline, mobile, or a home phone using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) — will determine the type of technology you’ll need.
The FTC said: “Many cell phones come with menu options that let you block calls from specific numbers, though there might be a limit to how many numbers you can block. Mobile phones also typically have features like Do Not Disturb, where you can set hours during which calls will go straight to voicemail.”
You can also download an app to block calls.
The major service providers have spam/call blocking services provided in every plan. For a few dollars per month per line, you can get an upgraded package. Check with your provider for details.
For traditional landlines, the FTC recommends a call-blocking device. “If your home phone is a traditional landline that doesn’t use the internet (VoIP), you can buy and install a call-blocking device.
Call-blocking devices are typically small boxes you attach to your phone.
Some devices use databases of known scam numbers but let you add numbers you want blocked. Other devices rely on you to create and update your own of numbers to block.”
Check with your provider for their recommendations.
For people using VoIP, built-in call-blocking features are probably in the settings for the device. Again, check with your provider for specific questions.
One last way to deal with unwanted/unknown callers, regardless of the device you have, is to not answer the phone if you don’t recognize the number.
If they leave a message, you can decide if it’s a legitimate call and return it; if they don’t leave a message, figure it’s a robo or spam call.
More help to fight litter

Earlier this week, the state announced another way of fighting litter.
It’s an expansion of a current program called “Swat-A-Litterbug” and is sponsored by the N.C. Department of Transportation. It is a mobile-friendly web application and is available only on NCDOT’s website.
In a press release, NCDOT said, “The Swat-A-Litterbug app will allow users to easily report when someone sees trash being thrown from a vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle will receive a formal notification from the N.C. State Highway Patrol informing them about the littering offense, as well as the penalties for littering, and a note urging them to help keep North Carolina clean.”
To download the app, go to ncdot.gov/litter, there is a short video showing you how to download the app to your mobile device.
