Ask SAM: How can I stop unwanted calls?

Q: Is there no way that telephone harassment by telemarketers or robo callers can be stopped? Also, solicitors are continually harassing the elderly. What can we do? Is there no help?

Answer: The first option is to sign up for the Do Not Call Registry. You can get to it on the Federal Trade Commission’s website, FTC.gov., but because many of the scammers are offshore, it won’t stop them. For that, you might want to consider call-blocking technology. The FTC explains that the type of phone you have — traditional landline, mobile, or a home phone using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) — will determine the type of technology you’ll need.

The FTC said: “Many cell phones come with menu options that let you block calls from specific numbers, though there might be a limit to how many numbers you can block. Mobile phones also typically have features like Do Not Disturb, where you can set hours during which calls will go straight to voicemail.”

You can also download an app to block calls.

The major service providers have spam/call blocking services provided in every plan. For a few dollars per month per line, you can get an upgraded package. Check with your provider for details.