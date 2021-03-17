Ask SAM: How do I dispose of shredded paper?

Q: We shred our paper in a home shredder, which collects the shredded paper in a large plastic bag. Since plastic bags cannot be put in our curbside recycling bin, what is the best way to correctly disposed of this shredded paper?
C.W.
Answer: Almost every rule has an exception and this is the exception to the no-recyclables plastic bags. Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem, explained how shredded paper is the exception.
“This is a great question as it is a confusing rule. Shredded paper is the only exception to the no-plastic bag rule. Waste Management asks that residents do bag their shredded paper in a clear plastic bag. The clear bag is necessary so those sorting the material at the material recovery facility can tell what the material is and it won't end up as contamination/trash.”
Q: Along Harper Road in Clemmons piles of used appliances and furniture are stacked awaiting bulky pickup. When will the pickup occur in Winston-Salem along Country Club and Phillips Bridge roads?
J.L.
Answer: According to information from the City of Winston-Salem, bulky item pick-up in the Philips Bridge Road area is scheduled for May 10-14. Country Club Road is on several routes, so the best way to check pick-up dates is to go to www.cityofws.org/587/Bulky-Items. The part of Country Club Road from about Ryandale Road to Sharon Church Road, which is where the intersection of Country Club Road and Philips Bridge Road is located, is also scheduled for May 10-14.
Scott Buffkin the village manager in Clemmons, said that the village does offer bulky item pick-up. It is currently underway. The area west of Lewisville Clemmons Road, which includes Harper Road is being picked up this week. The area east of Lewisville Clemmons Road will be pick up beginning Monday. A map showing the areas is available at www.clemmons.org/195/Bulk-Item-Pickup.
Q: Why is Brea Love no longer on WXII? I haven't seen her in a few weeks.
D.M. and C.O.
Answer: Michele Butt, the president of general manager of WXII, said that, “Brea accepted an anchor position in Sacramento, California; a top 20 TV market. We are excited for her and thrilled to send another great talent off to the bigger TV world!”
Water tank maintenance starts today
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will begin water tank maintenance today on the water tank at 2230 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem. Water customers in the area bordered by Salem Parkway, Stratford Road and Interstate-40 as far to the east as Kernersville may notice water pressure fluctuations or temporary discoloration in their tap water when the water is taken out of service for a five-year maintenance inspection.
Work is scheduled to begin on today, at 8 a.m. The tank is scheduled to be back in service March 26.
People who experience discolored water that appears red, brown or yellow should refrain from washing clothes to avoid possible staining of light-colored clothing. The water may appear discolored; it is safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.
To lessen the effect on customers, water lines will be flushed during the changeover. You can report pressure fluctuations or discolored water to City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.
