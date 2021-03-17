Ask SAM: How do I dispose of shredded paper?

Q: We shred our paper in a home shredder, which collects the shredded paper in a large plastic bag. Since plastic bags cannot be put in our curbside recycling bin, what is the best way to correctly disposed of this shredded paper?

C.W.

Answer: Almost every rule has an exception and this is the exception to the no-recyclables plastic bags. Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem, explained how shredded paper is the exception.

“This is a great question as it is a confusing rule. Shredded paper is the only exception to the no-plastic bag rule. Waste Management asks that residents do bag their shredded paper in a clear plastic bag. The clear bag is necessary so those sorting the material at the material recovery facility can tell what the material is and it won't end up as contamination/trash.”

Q: Along Harper Road in Clemmons piles of used appliances and furniture are stacked awaiting bulky pickup. When will the pickup occur in Winston-Salem along Country Club and Phillips Bridge roads?

J.L.