Ask SAM: How do I find out if I qualify for VA benefits?

Q: I served in the US Army from 1971-1973. I had an honorable discharge. Am I eligible for VA benefits and visits to VA hospitals? I am on Medicare but with the medications that I take I am in the doughnut hole by July. Would I be eligible for prescription medicine through the VA?

Answer: Don Timmons, the veteran support coordinator at Trellis Supportive Care, told us how to get started in the process of getting VA benefits, if eligible. Most counties have a Veteran Service Officer who can help veterans retrieve claim information, service records, etc. They can also help with preparing applications and supporting documentation to submit and follow up on service related claims with the VA. In Forsyth County, the VSO is Barry West. His email is barry.west@milvets.nc.org .

Q: One of our neighbors has a dog that is constantly roaming our street. He is not vicious, but does chase my daughter in our yard, terrorize our outdoor cats, and his new trick is to just follow me inside the house. We have taken her home countless time. The owners seem to not care at all and since they only speak Spanish it's hard to communicate with them. I have called the sheriff's department non-emergency number and reported it at least 20 times, and nothing has been done. I don't want to see him hit by a car, but I guess if his owners don't care it's a matter of time.