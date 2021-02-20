Ask SAM: How do I find out if I qualify for VA benefits?

Q: I served in the US Army from 1971-1973. I had an honorable discharge. Am I eligible for VA benefits and visits to VA hospitals? I am on Medicare but with the medications that I take I am in the doughnut hole by July. Would I be eligible for prescription medicine through the VA?
Answer: Don Timmons, the veteran support coordinator at Trellis Supportive Care, told us how to get started in the process of getting VA benefits, if eligible. Most counties have a Veteran Service Officer who can help veterans retrieve claim information, service records, etc. They can also help with preparing applications and supporting documentation to submit and follow up on service related claims with the VA. In Forsyth County, the VSO is Barry West. His email is barry.west@milvets.nc.org.
Q: One of our neighbors has a dog that is constantly roaming our street. He is not vicious, but does chase my daughter in our yard, terrorize our outdoor cats, and his new trick is to just follow me inside the house. We have taken her home countless time. The owners seem to not care at all and since they only speak Spanish it's hard to communicate with them. I have called the sheriff's department non-emergency number and reported it at least 20 times, and nothing has been done. I don't want to see him hit by a car, but I guess if his owners don't care it's a matter of time.
Answer: Capt. Van Loveland, the supervisor of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Offices Animal Services Division, explained the animal regulations for the city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. “We at the Sheriff's Office Animal Services Division are happy to assist you with the situation concerning the dog roaming your neighborhood. Forsyth County Code 6-13 prohibits dogs from running loose off of an owner's property, and Winston-Salem Code 6-2 prohibits any owner to permit an animal belonging to them to run at large upon the streets of the city.”
When you see the dog is running at large off the owner's property, call animal services at 336-727-2112. The number is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
“Please provide as much information as possible when calling — including the address of where the dog lives. A Call for Service will be generated for an officer to respond when available and attempt to locate the dog. The officer will also speak with the owners concerning their dog running loose and educate them about the city and/or county ordinance. If the animal is located by the responding officer, there are different options the officer may take, up to and including possibly impounding the dog and charging the owner, either civilly or criminally, for violating the city and/or county ordinance.
Thank you for your concern for your neighborhood and your neighbors, both two and four legged. Should you need additional information pertaining to animal regulations, please feel free to contact us by email at animalservices@fcso.us.”
