Ask SAM: How do I report yard parking in Winston-Salem?

Answer: Bruce Bailiff, the senior code enforcement supervisor for the City of Winston-Salem said that, “All non-emergency requests should be directed to CityLink at 311 or 336-727-8000. For the fastest service, please know the street number and street name of the target location.”

Answer: Kim Mills, the features editor for the Winston-Salem Journal, said the list is typically published in the features section each week. It was not received in time to be included in the print edition on April 4. The list will be back April 11.

Update: Last week SAM had a question about WinRed, the small dollar donation PAC for the Republican Party. The reader was concerned about how difficult it was to stop repeated debits from their account. Over the weekend, a story broke from the New York Times that the Republican National Committee, the Trump reelection committee and other GOP election committees have returned more than $120 million since last fall to donors whose accounts were debited multiple times without their authorization. If you donated through WinRed, had multiple debits made, either weekly or monthly, and want a refund of your donation, go to https://winred.com/contact/, fill out the form. It takes five to 10 days for the refund to be processed and the money returned. You will be notified when the process is complete.