Ask SAM: How does the new Wiley gym affect plans for the Reynolds High School stadium?

Q: How does building a new gym for Wiley Middle School affect plans for the new football stadium for Reynolds High School?
U.R.
Answer: In order for the stadium to become a reality, the gym had to move, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The new gym at Wiley was part of a bond package voters approved in 2016.
“When the 2016 bond projects were decided the gym project was included due to the age of the gym, the accessibility, and capacity of the building," Campbell said. "That coupled with the fact that it then would allow for the construction of a future stadium."
The school district, however, has not allocated any money to stadium project, though it has approved plans that could be used if funding is found, Campbell said.
Reynolds High School Home Field Advantage, a community group, is raising money for the stadium. For more information about their efforts, go to www.rjreynoldshomefield.com.
Q: I called the City of Winston-Salem regarding the collection of my elderly parents garbage cans Recently, on their trash can was a notice, from the city, that if they do not remove their trash can from their road within a certain amount of time, they will face a penalty between $50 to $500. I called to request "backyard service" for them so they don't have to roll out their trash cans. In order to get this service, though, my parents would have to purchase their own trash can and return the trash cans that are provided for free by the city. Why are the elderly or disabled being required to buy trash cans for backyard pickup? I do have a doctor’s note supporting that this service is needed for my parents.
W.B.
Answer: For backyard pickup, sanitation workers have to manually handle the trash cans, rather than using the truck to pick them up.
Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of the Winston-Salem sanitation department, said the smaller trash cans make it safer for sanitation workers to do their jobs.
“Our back yard collection does require a change in cans for those who apply," Campbell said. "Use of the 96 gallon city issued cart is prohibited for this service and is clearly printed on the application for curbside exemption. Citizens are allowed to have up to three-32 gallon or two-45 gallon cans to receive this service. This is not a punishment for the elderly but an effort to collect residential garbage in the most efficient, safe manner possible."
Trash cans can be purchased from a number of stories, including Lowe's and Walmart or from Amazon.
A doctor's note, is "not currently required to obtain the service at this time; however, this will change in the new fiscal year," Campbell said.
As for the note left on your parents' trash bin, city ordinance says residents should put the container on the curb after 5 p.m. the day before collection and removed by 8 a.m. the day after collection. Carts collected on Fridays must be removed by 8 a.m. Monday.
Parade magazine
Parade magazine will not appear in Sunday's Winston-Salem Journal, but it will return April 11. The magazine is taking several Sundays off this year -- May 30, July 4, August 1, September 5 and Dec. 26.
