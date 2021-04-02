Ask SAM: How does the new Wiley gym affect plans for the Reynolds High School stadium?

Q: How does building a new gym for Wiley Middle School affect plans for the new football stadium for Reynolds High School?

U.R.

Answer: In order for the stadium to become a reality, the gym had to move, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The new gym at Wiley was part of a bond package voters approved in 2016.

“When the 2016 bond projects were decided the gym project was included due to the age of the gym, the accessibility, and capacity of the building," Campbell said. "That coupled with the fact that it then would allow for the construction of a future stadium."

The school district, however, has not allocated any money to stadium project, though it has approved plans that could be used if funding is found, Campbell said.

Reynolds High School Home Field Advantage, a community group, is raising money for the stadium. For more information about their efforts, go to www.rjreynoldshomefield.com.