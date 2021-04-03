Ask SAM: How Easter traditions came to be

Q: What is the story behind the Easter lily?

R.B.

Answer: Lilies are mentioned several times in the Bible, including Jesus' reference in Matthew 6:28: "Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin." Some religious traditions say that white lilies sprang up from drops of Jesus' sweat during his crucifixion or that lilies were found in Mary's tomb three days after her death. Church paintings of Mary and the baby Jesus often featured lilies as symbols of purity.

Easter lilies gained widespread popularity (and, presumably, their name) because they bloom around Easter time.

Q: How did the Easter Bunny get the name Peter Cottontail? I mean, I know why a rabbit would be referred to as having a "cotton tail," but how did that specific name come about?

B.B.

Answer: The name actually derives from a 1914 children's book, "The Adventures of Peter Cottontail" by children's story author Thornton Burgess. The character's actual name was "Peter Rabbit," and he originated with writer Beatrix Potter, who named the character after her childhood pet rabbit Peter Piper.