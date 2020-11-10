Ask SAM: How long do former presidents get protection?

Q: What members of a president’s family receive Secret Service protection? How long does the protection continue after the president leaves office?
J.L.
Answer: From the Secret Service website: “In 1965, Congress authorized the Secret Service (Public Law 89-186) to protect a former president and his/her spouse during their lifetime, unless they decline protection.
“By law, the Secret Service is authorized to protect: The president, the vice president, (or other individuals next in order of succession to the Office of the President), the president-elect and vice president-elect; the immediate families of the above individuals; former presidents, their spouses, except when the spouse re-marries; children of former presidents until age 16.”
In 1994 Congress, in order to save money, limited the protection the president and spouse got from lifetime to 10 years after they leave office. In 2013, they changed it back to lifetime, citing terrorism, among other reasons.
Q: I have noticed on Saturday and Sunday mornings traffic overflow from Biscuitville’s drive-thru goes onto Robinhood Road, completely blocking the right lane. The line gets so backed up it blocks access to the gas station and other businesses in the vicinity. Are the Winston-Salem police aware of this potential safety issue?
Support Local Journalism
A.G.
Answer: Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department looked into this: “This sounds like more of a traffic volume issue. Vehicles waiting in a lane to turn into a business, due to high volume does not meet the statutory requirement for blocking a moving lane of travel, according to Sgt. D.R. Battjes of our Traffic Enforcement Unit. If it is causing a hazard I would encourage the reader to call the police when it is occurring and we can possibly work with the business to establish a new traffic pattern in the parking lot. They are also free to contact the business manager and speak with them about the issue.”
Q: Is there a company or group that takes new Christmas or birthday cards. I have a lot of them.
J.R.
Answer: Amy Lytle, the executive director of Hands on NWNC, had a couple of ideas: In general, if the donor has a relationship with a local church or small food pantry, they might want to reach out to them. The agencies could use them to reach out to their clients, as cards would be a great way to connect during these dis-connected times, and many of these smaller food pantries would not normally have money to purchase cards in their budget.
In that vein, Senior Services would be happy to take no more than 100 cards that they would use to send out to the mobile meal recipients and other clients.
Senior Services contact information: Holly Beck is the volunteer and community engagement manager at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, 336-725-0907.
Another idea would be to donate them to DentWS, which is a new, start-up nonprofit that will be accepting goods in hopes of re-purposing them. Their contact information is: 336-918-0362; dent.crc@gmail.com.
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!