Ask SAM: How long do former presidents get protection?

A.G.

Answer: Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department looked into this: “This sounds like more of a traffic volume issue. Vehicles waiting in a lane to turn into a business, due to high volume does not meet the statutory requirement for blocking a moving lane of travel, according to Sgt. D.R. Battjes of our Traffic Enforcement Unit. If it is causing a hazard I would encourage the reader to call the police when it is occurring and we can possibly work with the business to establish a new traffic pattern in the parking lot. They are also free to contact the business manager and speak with them about the issue.”

Q: Is there a company or group that takes new Christmas or birthday cards. I have a lot of them.

J.R.

Answer: Amy Lytle, the executive director of Hands on NWNC, had a couple of ideas: In general, if the donor has a relationship with a local church or small food pantry, they might want to reach out to them. The agencies could use them to reach out to their clients, as cards would be a great way to connect during these dis-connected times, and many of these smaller food pantries would not normally have money to purchase cards in their budget.