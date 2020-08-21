Q: How many Forsyth County deputies live outside of Forsyth County and get to drive their patrol vehicles home? Do taxpayers pay for their fuel?
B.B.
Answer: The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office currently has a fleet of 288 vehicles, according to Christina Howell, public affairs officer for the department. There are 55 deputies who live outside of Forsyth County and drive their vehicles home, she said.
"There are a variety of reasons that individuals who live outside of Forsyth County have permission to drive their vehicles home," she said, which is governed by the FCSO's standard operating procedure on vehicles. "These reasons include, but are not limited to, an individual’s on-call status, membership on a special team, and need to answer an emergency call or respond to a law enforcement action at any time," Howell said. "Beyond the increased ability to respond to incidents, and of particular relevance in today’s climate, deputies taking vehicles home lessens the number of vehicles vandalized while parked at establishments."
Some law enforcement agencies "hot-seat" their vehicles, with one car being in continuous use by different officers, but that is not the case with the FCSO. Each vehicle is assigned to an individual, which Howell said "results in better care and accountability for vehicles, generally resulting in a longer vehicle lifespan."
As for the gas consumption, a gas card is assigned to each vehicle; the vehicle mileage and Driver ID is required each time the gas card is used. "County Fleet monitors and audits the gas purchases on a monthly basis," Howell said. "Individuals are to purchase gas at stations located within Forsyth County in order to support local businesses, unless they are traveling for work and buying local is not an option."
Q: What has happened to WXLV on DirecTV? I have tried for the last several days to watch "Family Feud" and I get nothing on that channel except for snow. Is there another dispute about the cost of programming? Did I miss something?
I.J.
Answer: No, there is no retransmission dispute currently between Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns WXLV, and DirecTV.
SAM checked with Rickey Pierce, an engineer with WXLV, who subsequently spoke with his counterpart at the DirecTV network operations center.
"He checked and assured me that there is no problem with the WXLV signal on DirecTV," Pierce said. "My remote monitoring agrees with this result."
If you are still not getting the channel, he advises you either contact DirecTV customer service at 800-331-0500 or try to refresh your channels and service.
"Many issues, including missing channels, can be fixed by refreshing and reauthorizing your receiver," according to DirecTV.
The procedure is as follows:
1. Go online to your "MyAT&T" account overview and select "My DirecTV."
2. Choose "Manage Package" and then "Manage Receivers."
3. Select "Refresh Receiver"
4. Wait five minutes. Your service may be interrupted during the refresh process.
After five minutes, if refreshing did not fix the problem, try restarting your receiver by pressing the red reset button. If you are still having trouble, contact customer service at the phone number listed above.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.