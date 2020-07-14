With high temperatures expected all this week, you may be running up your power bill to keep the air conditioning going. Here are some energy-saving tips from Duke Energy:
- During summer months, set the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting. Energy Star recommends a minimum set point of 78 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Clean or replace HVAC filters at least monthly, and keep coils on an exterior AC unit free of dirt, grass clippings and leaves. HVAC systems should be checked regularly by a qualified contractor. “While it’s tempting to give your AC unit a rest on cooler nights and open the windows instead, it might be better to keep the windows closed to keep drier, cooler air indoors,” according to Duke Energy.
- Also, if hot weather is forecast for the next day, keep the AC on — and doors and windows closed through the night — to keep humidity out.
- Use ceiling fans or oscillating fans to circulate air in rooms. Turn fans off when you leave a room.
- Close drapes, curtains and blinds on hot, sunny days.
- Turn off any lights that aren’t necessary, especially the older types that emit more heat.
- Seal air leaks with caulking and weather stripping.
- Minimize door traffic to keep cool air inside. In your attic, repair leaky duct work and add insulation to prevent cool air inside your home from escaping.
- A new high efficiency air conditioner can use about half the energy of older models. If your AC is less than 10 years old, maintain it well; if it is more than 10 years old, you may want to look into replacing it with a new high-efficiency model.
Q: Can you keep chickens and roosters caged up in the city limits?
S.M.
Answer: Yes to chickens, no to roosters.
Generally speaking, “Inside the Winston-Salem City Limits, up to 5 chickens are allowed,” said Bruce Bailiff, code enforcement senior project supervisor with the city. “Anyone seeking to have chickens must contact City/County Inspections and obtain a permit for the coop and the run. Staff will likely require a plat diagram showing that the required setbacks will be met.”
For details, questions, and requirements, he suggested you contact City/County Inspections at 336-727-2624.
The inspections division website has a six-page “Keeping Chickens, Fowl and Pigeons” application form with requirements, regulations, and an affidavit you can have your neighbors sign stating that they approve of the plan.
Though chickens are OK as long as long as you’re following the guidelines mentioned above, roosters are not permitted in the city limits. Ordinance forbids “keeping within the corporate limits of the city, or within one mile thereof, one or more flocks of fowl which habitually crow or cackle for at least 15 minutes during the nighttime or before or after daybreak.”
Q: Are there any plans in the works to when our public libraries will reopen?
J.B.E.
Answer: Most of the libraries in the Forsyth County system reopened on June 29 with limited capacity, and are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. One exception is the Reynolda Manor branch, which remains closed for bathroom renovation but continues to offer “To-Go Library” services.
