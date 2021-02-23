Ask SAM: I bought a defective used car. What can I do?

Q: I needed a car so I went to a used car dealership and bought a Ford Explorer after test driving it. The next morning, we found the automatic transmission was bad. I called the dealer to see if he would make it good and he said no, that we signed an as-is no warranty paper. I asked him if he would split the cost with me because he had to know about it and he said no. So be careful who you buy a car from.

P.H.

Answer: P.H. is correct to warn people to be careful when buying used cars, said Lechelle Yates, director of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina.

"When you purchase a used car in North Carolina, remember this phrase ‘buyer beware,'" Yates said. "By law, dealers either sell used cars with a warranty or 'as-is.' If you buy it 'as-is,' you'll sign a paper that says you understand 'the dealer does not provide a warranty for any repairs after the sale.' That means the moment you drive the vehicle off the lot, any existing problems it might have become your problems - yours and yours alone."