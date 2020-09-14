Q: I read that 10,000 North Carolinians have already sent in their ballots, but my requested ballot hasn't even arrived yet. How long should I wait for a ballot? Should I request one again?
M.W.S.
Answer: "We completed a big mail-out on Friday of the requests received prior to Sept. 4," said Tim Tsujii, head of the Forsyth County Board of Elections. If you don't receive your ballot this week, you should call the Board of Elections Office, and they can look into it further, he said.
According to Tsujii, the BOE office had a huge push, with more than 25,000 absentee ballot requests received prior to the Sept. 4 mail out start date, plus more requests that have been received since then. Their estimated turnaround time is one week.
Q: There has been a lot of discussion among my friends about verifying the signature on absentee ballots. What signature does the Board of Elections use to compare a person's signature to? We also have questions about voters being contacted if there is a problem with validation of the ballot. Will they really contact the voter if there is a problem?
K.C.
Answer: "The law does not require that the voter's signature on the absentee envelope be compared with the voter's signature in their registration record," Tsujii said. "Verification of the voter's identity is completed through the one witness requirement."
In some other states, there are signature comparison requirements, and there have been news reports of some voters having their ballots declined because their signatures had changed over time and did not match what was on file. But that is not the case in North Carolina.
As to your second question, "If a county board office receives an absentee envelope with a deficiency, the voter will be notified by phone and in writing (by email and/or letter) if their phone number and email address are provided," Tsujii said.
Go to www.forsyth.cc/Elections for the answers to many frequently-asked questions about absentee ballots.
Q: I need to know if it is illegal to open patients' mail in assisted living facilities. The one that a family member is at gets the patient's mail and goes through it. The staff doesn't open mail in front of the patients, and they also have removed items from the mail and kept it. I have always thought it was illegal to open another person's mail.
B.A.B.
Answer: Assuming no special arrangement has been made between the patient's family and the facility, that should not be done. According to Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, "If a customer believes mail is being stolen, tampered with, or opened without permission, the customer should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service hotline at 1-877-876-2455 or go to www.uspis.gov to make a report online.
You may also want to file a complaint about the assisted living facility in question, though you did not give us any details on where it is. Assuming it is in North Carolina, the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation refers complaints about adult care facilities to the county's Department of Social Services. Go to www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/social-services/local-dss-directory to find contact information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.