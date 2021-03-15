Ask SAM: If I have a leaky pipe, will the city adjust my water bill?

Q: Does the city not take any responsibility for a water leak at a residence? There is no way for us to know if we have a water leak until we get a bill for an enormous amount. The bill only comes every two months, and within that time, a small leak can run a residence’s bill so high that it’s a hardship for a person to pay. I have a neighbor who had to pay more than $1,500 because of a leak that she had no way of knowing was there. It seems to me that the city should excuse a bill when there's a situation that could not have been detected until the meter was read by the city. This makes all of us nervous about what might be happening underground. What should we do?