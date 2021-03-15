Ask SAM: If I have a leaky pipe, will the city adjust my water bill?

Q: Does the city not take any responsibility for a water leak at a residence? There is no way for us to know if we have a water leak until we get a bill for an enormous amount. The bill only comes every two months, and within that time, a small leak can run a residence’s bill so high that it’s a hardship for a person to pay. I have a neighbor who had to pay more than $1,500 because of a leak that she had no way of knowing was there. It seems to me that the city should excuse a bill when there's a situation that could not have been detected until the meter was read by the city. This makes all of us nervous about what might be happening underground. What should we do?
S.E.
Answer: Gale Ketteler, utilities public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said the city does offer aid in such instances.
“WSFC Utilities does provide bill adjustments for customers with validated water leaks," she said. "If a customer receives a water consumption charge that is substantially higher than normal, they should first examine their bill to see if "This Billing" has a higher number in the "Days" or "Avg Use/Day" columns than previous billings on the chart."
Kettler said customers should also check to see if there are more days in the billing cycle. If so, she said "you are not being charged unfairly, but for the actual amount used during this billing period."
If there is a substantial increase in usage, she said, check the utilities department website at cityofws.org/leak, which offers tips for checking for problems.
Ketteler also said that because more people are working and going to school from home many people’s water usage has increased.
“Your water and sewer bill may also fluctuate as the seasons change, but if you suspect your elevated charges were caused by a leak or unauthorized use, contact City Link at 336-727-8000 or citylink@cityofws.org to request an investigation,” she said.
Q: A fire hydrant on Peace Haven Road near Hanover Park Drive that has been out of service for almost two months. Since we are in the city of Winston-Salem, I would presume the city has the responsibility for repairing to an operational state.
W.G.
Answer: Ketteler said that the hydrant was checked and was repaired yesterday.
Q: What is the online link to order a free credit report?
J.T.
Answer: According to the Federal Trade Commission, free credit reports can be requested through the website annualcreditreport.com. If you prefer, you can call 877-322-8228 to request a report. The FTC advises people not to contact the three nationwide credit reporting companies. The companies provide the free reports through the annualcreditreport.com website or 877-322-8228.
Youth Program
The Winston-Salem Urban League will hold its Summer Youth Employment Program for low-income high school students age 15 to 19. The program will provide par-ticipants with leadership development, life skills training, and career and college exploration. Each participant earns a stipend while working at a local business that aligns with their career track.
All applications must be submitted online. The application deadline is 5 p.m. June 1. For more information or to apply, go to wsurban.org/summer-youth-employment-program/
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101