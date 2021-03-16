Ask SAM: Is it St. Paddy's Day or St. Patty's Day?

"It's an entirely American tradition that probably started in the early 1700s," according to the article.

"St. Patrick's revelers thought wearing green made one invisible to leprechauns, fairy creatures who would pinch anyone they could see (anyone not wearing green). People began pinching those who didn't wear green as a reminder that leprechauns would sneak up and pinch green-abstainers."

Pinching was also a good way to tweak someone who wasn't expressing their appreciation of Irish culture ... or an excuse for people who just wanted to pinch someone.

Q: Why are four-leaf clovers supposed to be lucky?

E.B.

Answer: The association of a four-leaf clover with good fortune dates to the Celts in the Middle Ages. Some people believe that clovers with more than four leaves will bring even more good luck. Each leaf of the shamrock symbolizes something different, according to the website www.fourleafclover.com.

"In Irish tradition the shamrock or 3-leaf clover represents the Holy Trinity," according to the site, "one leaf for the Father, one for the Son and one for the Holy Spirit. When a shamrock is found with the fourth leaf, it represents God's Grace."