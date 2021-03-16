 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: Is it St. Paddy's Day or St. Patty's Day?
Ask SAM: Is it St. Paddy's Day or St. Patty's Day?

Virus Outbreak-Chicago River

The Chicago River was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

 Pat Nabong

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, which is Wednesday here are some answers about customs associated with the holiday:

Q: Should St. Patrick be shortened to "St. Paddy" or "St. Patty"?

L.S.

Answer: This is a bone of contention for some people, but we will defer to Dublin Airport, which once posted a notice saying "March 17 is Saint Patrick's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Patrick's Day, St. Paddy's Day or Paddy's Day. It is not St. Patty's Day or Patty's Day, not this year, not last year, not ever."

The name Paddy is a shortening of Padraig, the Irish name that was Anglicized into "Patrick."

One supporter of the "Paddy" option even created a "public service announcement" website called paddynotpatty.com that mocks the use of "Patty" and declares that "Patty is the diminutive of Patricia, or a burger, and just not something you call a fella. There isn't a sinner in Ireland that would refer to a Patrick as 'Patty'. It's as simple as that."

Q: Where did the custom of pinching people who are not wearing green on St. Patrick's Day come from? Was it just an excuse by someone who wanted to pinch people?

B.G.

Answer: The exact origin of the tradition is unknown, but it is believed to have started among Irish immigrants in America, according to an article in The Christian Science Monitor.

"It's an entirely American tradition that probably started in the early 1700s," according to the article.

"St. Patrick's revelers thought wearing green made one invisible to leprechauns, fairy creatures who would pinch anyone they could see (anyone not wearing green). People began pinching those who didn't wear green as a reminder that leprechauns would sneak up and pinch green-abstainers."

Pinching was also a good way to tweak someone who wasn't expressing their appreciation of Irish culture ... or an excuse for people who just wanted to pinch someone.

Q: Why are four-leaf clovers supposed to be lucky?

E.B.

Answer: The association of a four-leaf clover with good fortune dates to the Celts in the Middle Ages. Some people believe that clovers with more than four leaves will bring even more good luck. Each leaf of the shamrock symbolizes something different, according to the website www.fourleafclover.com.

"In Irish tradition the shamrock or 3-leaf clover represents the Holy Trinity," according to the site, "one leaf for the Father, one for the Son and one for the Holy Spirit. When a shamrock is found with the fourth leaf, it represents God's Grace."

Another tradition holds that the four leaves represent hope, love, faith and luck. There are even more rare five- and six-leaf clovers, with the fifth leaf supposedly representing wealth and the sixth representing fame. Yet another legend says that Eve carried a four-leaf clover from the Garden of Eden.

Q: What does the word begorra mean?

P.G.

Answer: According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, it is an euphemism for "by God," and the first known use was in 1715. It is also sometimes spelled with an 'h' at the end.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

