Ask SAM: Is Lanie Pope's guitar for real? Plus, an update on the Crossnore cows.

Q: Most of the time when we watch Lanie Pope give the weather report on WXII from home, there is a guitar standing up against the wall in the background. Does Laney actually play the guitar or is it just a prop?
G.B.
Answer: It’s for real. Michelle Butt, the president and general manager at WXII said, it’s “not a prop. Lanie does indeed play guitar and quite well actually!”
Update on the Crossnore cows
If you've been putting something off until the cows come home, get to it, they're back. As we reported last month, the cows on the Crossnore property were moved temporarily to allow workers to do maintenance on the pasture and fence. Holly Solomon, the director of communications for Crossnore School and Children's Home told us Monday, "we have 12 cows that have been returned to campus. They are in the area next to the barn for now. As soon as they are acclimated back to campus, they will be moved back to the pasture where they will be more visible."
This story first ran Feb. 4, 2001.
It is part of our observance of Black History Month that looks at local people and organizations that were significant in local Black history.
Education ethic
Catholic schools produced well-known black leaders
For nearly 30 years, some of the residents of East Winston formed what may have been seen as an unlikely alliance with a handful of Franciscan nuns who ran St. Benedict’s grammar school.
Parents — as many as 75% of them non-Catholic — in this mostly black part of town would entrust their children to the sisters from Allegany, N.Y., who came south to run the school.
The sisters, in turn, would deal out lessons in grammar, Latin and discipline from the crowded classrooms on 12th Street.
In its 28-year history — 1950 to 1979 — the school produced some of the city’s most well-known leaders, including Togo West, a former secretary of the Army and a former secretary of Veterans Affairs, and former state Rep. Larry Womble, a Forsyth County Democrat.
Sister Ursula Olsen, a principal of the school in the 1950s, said in 1995 that the school also helped with the education of the women who ran it.
“At that time, things were very different," she said. “The school was unique in its own way. They worked so hard, and parents were so supportive. ... They were so anxious for their children to get an education.”
The sisters also helped run St. Anne’s, an all-girls school.
St. Benedict’s had as many as 225 students and a waiting list for admission in 1969.
But 10 years later, the enrollment had shrunk to 86, and church officials decided to close the school and focus their ministry on services for the poor.
Brenda Hill, who attended St. Anne’s and St. Benedict’s, said in 1995 that the school instilled an ethic in her that other schools may not have provided.
“Two things,” she said. “You went downtown to register to vote when you turned 18, and you go to college.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101