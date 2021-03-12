Ask SAM: Is not writing thank you notes generational?

Q: I am writing to ask about the proper etiquette for sending thank you notes. As of late, I’ve been invited to at least two weddings, a baby shower, etc. If you send a monetary gift or a gift card, unfortunately, the gifts are ignored. Sometimes I wonder if they received the gifts at all. Is this a generational tendency?

— J.B.

Answer: SAM is not an expert on etiquette, but has access to one of the best, Judith Martin, and her children, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, better known as Miss Manners, the syndicated etiquette advice columnist. Her column runs on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, in the Journal.

Miss Manners has been known to tell readers if they are tired of not getting any thanks for giving someone a gift, it’s perfectly acceptable to stop giving those people gifts.

Here's a May 2019 Miss Manners answer about thank-you notes:

“Dear Miss Manners: My friend has stated that saying “thank you” for gifts is now outdated. (We are both in our 80s.)