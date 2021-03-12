Ask SAM: Is not writing thank you notes generational?

Q: I am writing to ask about the proper etiquette for sending thank you notes. As of late, I’ve been invited to at least two weddings, a baby shower, etc. If you send a monetary gift or a gift card, unfortunately, the gifts are ignored. Sometimes I wonder if they received the gifts at all. Is this a generational tendency?
— J.B.
Answer: SAM is not an expert on etiquette, but has access to one of the best, Judith Martin, and her children, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, better known as Miss Manners, the syndicated etiquette advice columnist. Her column runs on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, in the Journal.
Miss Manners has been known to tell readers if they are tired of not getting any thanks for giving someone a gift, it’s perfectly acceptable to stop giving those people gifts.
Here's a May 2019 Miss Manners answer about thank-you notes:
“Dear Miss Manners: My friend has stated that saying “thank you” for gifts is now outdated. (We are both in our 80s.)
She said we should no longer expect a thank-you for gifts, because that means the giver is giving conditionally. Her grandchildren have been advised by their mother (my friend’s daughter-in-law) that saying “thank you” for gifts is no longer necessary. Is this the trend now?
“Gentle Reader: Oh, your poor friend. She is suffering from the etiquette equivalent of Stockholm syndrome.
“But as Miss Manners is the one in charge of authorizing change, she will explain to you why the examples your friend mentions are not legitimate.
“Some etiquette rules have a moral basis. Gratitude, which is also an essential requirement in many religions, is permanently and inextricably linked to generosity.
“Those whose generosity is ignored are justified in concluding that it has not achieved its purpose of pleasing. And those who are unwilling to express gratitude should not accept favors, presents or other forms of kindness.”
Fix A Leak
Fix-a-Leak Week starts next week. The week, which starts Monday, March 15 and ends March 21, is time set aside to check for issues with your home's plumbing, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities. It is part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program.
Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for the utilities department, sent some helpful information about detecting leaks in your house.
• Look for plumbing fixtures certified by the WaterSense program, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.
• Check for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check toilets for silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, then wait 10 minutes to see if color appears in the bowl before you flush.
• Check irrigation systems and outdoor spigots too.
• Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections.
• Replace fixtures if necessary. Fixture replacement parts may pay for themselves quickly and can be installed by handy do-it-yourselfers. Local plumbing professionals can also help check your systems for leaks.
Daytime Saving Time begins Sunday
Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks ahead an hour before you go to bed. While you're at it, this is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Daylight Saving Time ends the first Sunday in November. This year, it's Nov. 7.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101