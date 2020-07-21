Q: With the public schools re-opening plan, will any Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees, including teachers and assistant principals, lose their jobs?
D.B.
Answer: “At this time, a reduction in force has not been recommended,” said Brent Campbell, chief marketing and communications officer for the school system.
“We feel sure we can adjust duties and keep people employed with meaningful work as we work to implement remote learning and continue working on plans to an eventual safe return,” he said, citing comments made by Superintendent Angela Hairston last week.
“What she did mention was if the remote learning were to need to continue well into the school year, there is always the possibility that could change,” Campbell said. If that were to be the case, he said, the school system would then follow their policy 4119.3, Reduction in Force.
“That means we would take a look and define reasons for why there may be grounds for reduction including possible decline in enrollment, reorganization based on how the plan delivers continued instruction, and financial exigency,” he said. “The reductions would then happen, as outlined in the policy. Step one, normal attrition. Then the superintendent would consider what positions may need to be reduced. The superintendent would have to present a plan to the board of education.”
